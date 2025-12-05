OnePlus 15R Confirmed With Massive 7,400 mAh Battery, 165Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

OnePlus is officially preparing to reveal the highly anticipated OnePlus 15R on Dec. 17, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and the OnePlus Watch Lite.

Ahead of the launch event, the phone maker has confirmed a major highlight that is already getting tech fans excited: the OnePlus 15R will feature a massive 7,400 mAh battery. It's the largest battery capacity ever included in a OnePlus smartphone sold outside of China.

OnePlus 15R Battery is the Largest Outside of China

The 7,400 mAh battery on the OnePlus 15R sets a new global record for the brand.

While the recently announced OnePlus Ace 6T in China packs a larger 8,300 mAh cell, the 15R now holds the title for the biggest battery in an international OnePlus model.

OnePlus also confirms that this battery is designed for longevity. Even after four years of regular use, the battery will still retain at least 80% of its original capacity. This is made possible by a 15% silicon content in the anode, which improves efficiency, durability, and overall battery health.

80W SuperVOOC Charging For Faster Power-Ups

Despite its huge capacity, the OnePlus 15R does not sacrifice charging speed. The phone supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, allowing users to quickly top up their battery and spend less time plugged into a wall. This makes it ideal for busy professionals and gamers who need rapid power recovery throughout the day.

AMOLED Display With 165Hz Refresh Rate

The OnePlus 15R also boasts a visually stunning AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. This means sharper details and incredibly fluid animations, perfect for gaming and scrolling.

The screen can reach 1,800 nits in High Brightness Mode, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

Plus Mind and Plus Key Add Smart Functionality

With its enormous battery, ultra-fast charging, powerful performance, and elite-level display, the OnePlus 15R is building up to be one of the most impressive smartphones of the year. It's an Android flagship that is hard to ignore, especially for those looking for a good handset within their limited budget.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Delivers Flagship-Level Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. This next-generation chipset promises exceptional speed, improved AI performance, and advanced power efficiency. It doesn't matter if you're multitasking, gaming, or editing high-resolution videos; the device is built to handle it all smoothly, per GSM Arena.

Originally published on Tech Times