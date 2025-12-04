Russia Blocks FaceTime, Other Encrypted Apps; Cites Usage for 'Criminal Activities' as Reason

Russia has officially banned access to Apple's FaceTime in the country alongside other encrypted apps, claiming that these platforms are being used for "criminal activity."

Russia Bans FaceTime, Other Encrypted Apps

Reuters shared a new report that reveals that Russia has officially banned Apple's FaceTime, preventing all users within the country from using the platform.

Users who attempt to use the platform will see on-screen messages saying, "User unavailable," but it is not the person on the other end who is encountering the problem.

According to 9to5Mac, in one case, a user received a FaceTime call on their iPhone, and when they tried to answer it, the call would not connect.

The latest crackdown by Russia also affects services like Google's YouTube, Meta's WhatsApp, and Telegram.

Cites 'Criminal Activity' Usage as Reason

According to Reuters, the move was confirmed by Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, saying that the country enforced a ban on foreign tech platforms. Authorities have claimed that these are being used for "criminal activity."

Roskomnadzor said that FaceTime is being used to "organize and carry out terrorist attacks in the country, recruit perpetrators, and commit fraud and other crimes against Russian citizens."

Russia's Ban on Apps in its Country

Russia's massive conflict against Ukraine and many countries in the world have resulted in many apps getting banned. Back in 2022, the country blocked Meta's social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram after claiming that they are involved in "extremist" and "terrorist" activities.

TikTok has since created a special feature that added a Russian-only feed to be available on Russian citizens' algorithm to avoid getting blocked in the country. Alongside this, TikTok has added labels to content found on user feeds, especially if it is from a state-controlled media, to let users know that what they access was from the Russian government.

Other platforms have pulled out their service from Russia as part of their protest against the country's actions against Ukraine, while platforms like YouTube have been throttled by the government to the point that they are unusable.

Originally published on Tech Times