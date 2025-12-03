Apple iPhone 17e to Use the Same OLED Panel as iPhone 16e But With Slimmer Bezels, Says Report

Apple has massive plans for the iPhone 17e.

A new report reveals that while it would still use the same OLED panel as this year's iPhone 16e, it would get slimmer bezels compared to its predecessor.

iPhone 17e to Use the Same OLED Panel as iPhone 16e

According to the Korean news publication website The Elec, Apple will use the same OLED panels used by the iPhone 16e for their upcoming budget smartphone, the iPhone 17e, which is expected next year.

The report cites supply chain sources producing these displays for Apple, with BOE set to manufacture the majority of the displays for the upcoming smartphone.

The report also revealed that Samsung and LG Display would be filling in the rest of Apple's needs for the iPhone 17e's OLED panel needs, with the device all set for its early 2026 debut. This indicates that there would not be many changes from the iPhone 16e to the iPhone 17e when it debuts, offering almost the same hardware for users but improving its performance.

The same setup was used by Apple's previous development of the iPhone SE lineup, with the devices not changing much regarding their hardware and components but instead focusing on upgrades to their chip.

With this, MacRumors claims that Apple is trying to keep the production costs of the iPhone 17e down but will offer a refreshed smartphone complete with some visual enhancements and performance improvements.

The same OLED panel that the iPhone 17e will reportedly sport is reportedly the same one that Apple used for the iPhone 14.

Slimmer Bezels are Coming to Apple's iPhone 17e

Alongside the same OLED panels to be used for the iPhone 17e, the report claims that Apple will include visual enhancements to the device by making its bezels slimmer compared to its current iteration.

According to the reports, slimming down the iPhone 17e's bezels would be an easy feat for Apple, as it would only have to reduce its size and still use the same display panel.

Earlier this year, a report also claimed that Apple would use the same display that the iPhone 16e used. However, the previous report from Jeff Pu claimed that Apple would usher in a massive camera upgrade for the iPhone 17e, focusing on the Center Stage camera.

Despite earlier rumors about the iPhone 17e finally getting a Dynamic Island, which is in line with slimmer bezel designs for previous mainline iPhones, this new report from The Elec did not mention anything about it.

Originally published on Tech Times