Apple AI Chief Steps Down Amidst AI, Siri Delays and Setbacks

Apple's senior vice president for Machine Learning and AI Strategy, John Giannandrea, is stepping down from his position, according to the latest official announcement by Apple.

The executive will take a step back to serve as an advisor to the company before his eventual retirement, which is slated for spring 2026.

"Since joining Apple in 2018, Giannandrea has played a key role in the company's AI and machine learning strategy, building a world-class team and leading them to develop and deploy critical AI technologies. This team is currently responsible for Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge, Machine Learning Research, and AI Infrastructure," said Apple.

Despite the setbacks Apple is facing now with artificial intelligence and Siri, Apple credits Giannandrea's massive contributions to the company, which helped it deliver key AI experiences. Before he joined Apple, The Verge reports that Giannandrea was a previous executive over at Google and led its AI and Search team.

AI, Siri Delays and Setbacks

Giannandrea's departure comes during challenging time over at Apple, particularly as the company is currently struggling to deliver its promised generative AI features and Siri's next-generation upgrades.

It is important to note that Apple's WWDC 2025 showcase saw it skipping discussions about Siri's next-generation upgrades, with the company needing more time for the tech.

Apple Intelligence may already be available on eligible devices and offer features that many users enjoy, but there are still key experiences that the Cupertino tech giant revealed before that have yet to debut.

Because of these setbacks, Apple faced a lawsuit over false advertising, which alleged that the company misled the public into buying the AI-powered iPhone 16, which lacked the said features.

Giannandrea hands over these responsibilities to his successor, Amar Subramanya, a distinguished AI researcher. Subramanya is also a Google alumnus, having served the company for 16 years before joining Microsoft as corporate vice president of AI in the division.

Originally published on Tech Times