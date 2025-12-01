King Charles Cancels Andrew's Last Royal Title in Stunning Move: 'Erased From the Record'

King Charles III has taken his strongest action yet against his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, canceling the last royal titles the disgraced ex-prince still held.

The decision became official Monday after a public notice appeared in the Gazette, the United Kingdom's formal record of government actions.

In the announcement, Charles ordered that Andrew's appointment as a Knight Companion of the Order of the Garter "shall be cancelled and annulled" and that his name "shall be erased from the Register of the said Order."

The Order of the Garter is the oldest order of chivalry in Britain, and losing this honor means Andrew no longer holds any major royal title.

His Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order was also annulled the same day. Andrew's coat of arms has already been removed from St. George's Chapel at Windsor, where his parents are buried.

According to PageSix, this latest step follows Andrew's earlier loss of the title "prince," along with all styles, honors, and the right to use "His Royal Highness."

Buckingham Palace had said on October 30 that King Charles had "initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," explaining that such actions were necessary even though Andrew continued to deny the allegations connected to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles Orders Andrew to Vacate Royal Lodge

The palace added at the time that "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Andrew was also told to surrender the lease to Royal Lodge, the large Windsor home he has lived in for decades.

While he was expected to move to a private property on the Sandringham estate, reports now say he will remain at Royal Lodge through Christmas before relocating, DailyMail reported.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who lived at the residence, is also preparing independent living arrangements.

Despite the changes affecting Prince Andrew, his daughters—Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—are expected to keep their royal titles, and no updates have been announced regarding their status.

The 65-year-old former Duke of York has long denied ever meeting Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse.

He claimed a well-known photo of him with Giuffre was altered, though the two reached an out-of-court settlement in 2022.

Giuffre's posthumous memoir, released this year, renewed public scrutiny of Andrew's past.

Government officials have also been directed to remove his remaining military rank of vice-admiral, which requires a separate process.

