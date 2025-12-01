Tech

Netflix Removes Most Mobile to TV Casting Options, But Retains Support for Certain Devices

Find out if Netflix still provides support for your TV.

Netflix has decided to remove its support that allows users to cast the streaming platform's content from mobile to TV. However, there is some good news for certain devices.

Netflix Removes Most Mobile to TV Casting Feature

According to a new update on Netflix's support page, most mobile-to-TV casting options are no longer available for users, and this removes the ability to use one's smartphone to play movies or shows on the larger screens.

Netflix did not elaborate on how many TVs are affected by this latest policy change, with the company also avoiding listing the exact models that would see these changes.

Casting from mobile to TVs has been significantly helpful for many users, particularly as this forgoes the need to log in to their Netflix account on TVs, especially as it is a painstaking process to type their credentials.

It has also been a significant help for those who are traveling and would like to stream shows on their hotel or homestay's television, which supports wireless casting from mobile.

Some Devices Continue to Support Netflix Casting

That said, there is still a silver lining to this latest change by the company, particularly as some televisions would still support Netflix casting from mobile phones. However, according to ArsTechnica, this would only apply to those that use the older versions of Google's Chromecast, as well as old smart TVs.

ArsTechnica claimed that users who own the Google Chromecast dongle from 2018 and earlier would still have the Cast feature. Users who own an Android TV, Google TV, or smart TVs with built-in Netflix are also losing the Cast feature.

According to Netflix, there are several requirements to continue casting content from mobile to TV, and it starts with their account subscription, as it would only support ad-free tiers.

Those who are in the Basic ad-supported tier will not get any casting options available for them.

