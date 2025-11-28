As​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the pair grapple with a string of unfavorable media stories, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to demonstrate their unity in a very public way at a Thanksgiving volunteer event in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were snapped linking arms at Our Big Kitchen, a community-run nonprofit that prepares meals for residents facing food ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌insecurity.

The images, shared by their Archewell Foundation with the caption "Show up. Do Good," showed Harry holding Meghan from behind while both smiled, highlighting a strong sense of togetherness.

A royal source told the Daily Mail, "Harry has his arms around Meghan to stress their closeness after recent controversies," adding that the photograph was particularly revealing given the couple's recent media scrutiny.

As the season of giving begins, Prince Harry & Meghan along with little Archie & Lilibet, joined Our Big Kitchen LA to prepare & package meals for community members.



Love seeing them teach the young prince & princess the true value of service and giving back. #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/ahjfmtXS0b — Chung Seto 司徒仲菁🌻💙 (@setochungster) November 26, 2025

The display of unity follows a series of PR missteps, including their appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party, a disputed allegation that Meghan took dresses from a 2022 cover shoot without permission, and negative attention surrounding her recent Harper's Bazaar feature.

Another insider said the event illustrated both defiance and family focus, noting the Sussexes' desire to remain rooted in the U.S. while managing their public image.

"These are pictures that say everything about the Sussexes: an all-American event celebrating Thanksgiving but a highly curated image issued after the visit via social media," the source told Daily Mail.

At Our Big Kitchen, Harry and Meghan involved their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in preparing meals. Meghan held Lilibet's hand while Harry packed tupperware boxes with rice, mince, and peppers.

The couple also documented the event on Instagram, with Meghan wearing an Archewell Foundation apron and sharing images of volunteers chopping vegetables and shaping cookies. The foundation said that meals would be distributed to schools, shelters, senior centers, and other community organizations.

Criticism Over Recent Public Behavior

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the charities they supported were lauded, Meghan has been singled out for a few of her recent off-the-record behaviors. In a brief Instagram video, she was seen managing a turkey while adorned with rings and bracelets, which to concerns regarding the cleanliness of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌kitchen.

"I don't know anyone who wears their rings and bracelets when handling food, especially a turkey. Guaranteed spread of bacteria," commented one viewer online, per Mirror.

Additionally, Meghan's interview with Harper's Bazaar, in which a house manager reportedly announced her as "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" to just three people, drew criticism from PR experts.

Charlotte Foster of the Express reported that Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, called the announcement "cringeworthy" and "painfully performative," warning it could negatively affect public perception.

Smith added, "It's the inconsistency that hurts her the most." Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams echoed this sentiment, describing the introduction as a breach of protocol that made Meghan appear "silly."

Originally published on Enstarz