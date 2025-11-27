Google Limits Access to Free Nano Banana Pro, Gemini 3 Pro Due to High Demand

Google has added access limits to free use of Nano Banana Pro and Gemini 3 Pro, two of the latest AI models released by the company, because of the "high demand" both models saw from many users worldwide.

Google Limits Access to Nano Banana Pro, Gemini 3 Pro

Google has shared a new support document, spotted by 9to5Google, which reveals that the new powerful AI models made available to the public are getting access limits. This applies to the Nano Banana Pro and Gemini 3 Pro models for users in the free tier.

Nano Banana Pro users with free access accounts can only get up to two image generations per day with this new restriction. This number may have only changed minimally, as it was previously three per day, but it is still a massive change.

Next, Google also limited access to the free use of Gemini 3 Pro, its most advanced model yet, to only "basic access" for non-paying users. Previously, users were guaranteed up to five prompts per day during its launch, but now, the basic access' daily limits could change frequently, says the company.

The five prompts per day limit from Gemini 3 Pro's launch was a similar setup to the Gemini 2.5 Pro free access to non-paying users until it was replaced by the new Gemini 3 Pro last week.

High Demand Causes Google to Limit New Models

Google claimed in its support document that the reason behind these new access limits is due to the high demand for these latest models, but the company did not elaborate about what exactly the issue is.

A similar setup was seen when OpenAI added image generation capabilities to ChatGPT directly as the company saw immense popularity for the feature, saying that it overwhelmed its team and melted its GPUs.

Previously, OpenAI had no limits to the image generation capabilities built into ChatGPT, but after, the company restricted its use to creating up to one AI-generated image per day.

Despite these changes on Google's latest models on the free tier, the company assures users in the paid subscription plans, like Google AI Pro or Google AI Ultra, are not affected by the limitations.

Originally published on Tech Times