NBA Trade Rumors: Do Timberwolves Really Need Ja Morant?

Will Timberwolves and Ja Morant work?

By

As the Christmas season approaches, multiple NBA title contenders prepare for a crucial stretch that may dictate whether their championship goals come to fruition. It does not mean that they are entirely taking a break. Instead, it's time for the organizations to evaluate the game-changers before the year ends.

For instance, Ja Morant is one of the most controversial figures in the league right now. He's been linked to many rumors, and the latest puts him under the radar of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ja Morant Trade Rumors: Will Memphis Pull the Trigger?

NBA Trade Rumors: Ja Morant Not Likely a Hot Commodity

Recent reports suggest that the Memphis Grizzlies have no intention of trading Ja Morant right now. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, despite increased pressure and speculation, the front office is still committed to their franchise star.

Morant's hefty contract, with two massive years remaining, may be influencing the team's stance. Memphis entered the season planning to build around Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., even moving Desmond Bane in exchange for future assets. The surprise rise of rookie wing Cedric Coward has only strengthened their long-term vision.

A future trio of Morant, Jackson Jr., and Coward can form a competitive core, but only if Morant elevates his play. Thus far, he's struggled and has been a net negative this season, putting Memphis in a difficult position.

Teams aren't going to meet the high asking price the Grizzlies have unless Morant returns to form as an elite player, and if that happens, Memphis will likely double down on keeping him.

The situation could come down to the star player against the coach. Morant and head coach Tuomas Iisalo reportedly don't see eye-to-eye, and usually in those situations, superstars win out. The expectation is that Memphis will try everything possible before even considering a trade involving Morant.

Can the Timberwolves Make a Game-Changing Deal?

According to FanSided, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly checked in on Morant, but a blockbuster deal remains unlikely to be executed. In its place, the franchise is expected to target impactful role players who can raise their postseason potential.

The biggest need for Minnesota is pretty clear at this point: a reliable backcourt partner for Anthony Edwards. While Mike Conley Jr. and Donte DiVincenzo have fared well, the team still lacks a consistent guard who offers more than Rob Dillingham in playoff environments.

Additional shooting will be the top priority for the Timberwolves. Surrounding Edwards with floor spacers will be a primary goal in the Western Conference, where every inch of court matters. Minnesota will move quickly to get involved once there's a viable trade target.

NBA executives have "no interest" in any Ja Morant trade, but there could be a turnaround before 2025 ends: only if Morant does the talking with his stats and changed behavior.

