Apple iPhone Fold Could Cost $2,400, Says Analyst—Will the 'Ultra-Premium' Phone be Worth It?

New research from an analyst reveals that the iPhone Fold may set users back $2,399 when it makes its debut as Apple's first-ever foldable device.

Apple iPhone Fold Could Cost $2,400, Says Analyst

Fubon Research's analyst, Arthur Liao, shared a new estimate on how much the Apple iPhone Fold could cost once it arrives next year or by 2027.

According to the analyst, the iPhone Fold may cost around $2,399 in its debut, and it is speculated that this would be the price of the base variant of the foldable smartphone.

The estimated price tag is more expensive than earlier speculations or rumors as the analyst based this latest estimate on the components and supply chain cost, taking into account the hardware it would deliver.

Many specialized and first-of-its-kind parts will reportedly be used for the iPhone Fold, Apple's first-ever foldable device.

According to Liao, early rumors of the iPhone Fold already suggest that it would be a premium device, with Apple using high-end displays, a special hinge mechanism, and more specialized parts for it.

The research firm noted that component costs are sharply rising in the market, with these being the top reasons why the iPhone Fold's current estimate is more expensive than previous ones.

Past rumors have talked about a range of $1,800 to $2,100 for the iPhone Fold's initial selling price, and while it is still expensive and almost double the current iPhone 17 Pro series, it is within the range of its rival foldables.

Is the Ultra-Premium Foldable Worth It?

According to DigitalTrends, the latest price estimate on the iPhone Fold makes it an "ultra-premium" device, especially as it could be the most expensive bifold smartphone in the market.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 currently starts at $1,599 for the 256 GB version, packed with top-notch components and hardware. While the same could be said for Apple's foldable, it could still be more expensive should this latest estimate be accurate.

That said, Apple is rumored to make the iPhone Fold a worthwhile device, especially with the premium components, engineering, chipset, and features it would deliver to users. It would reportedly get a crease-free screen that would be the first in the industry. It is also rumored to have the rumored liquid metal hinges.

The Touch ID is said to be making its return on the device, and it would be as massive as an iPad mini when unfolded.

Originally published on Tech Times