Amazon Alexa Home Theater Transforms Echo Speakers Into a Surround Sound System

Amazon is officially delivering its promise from last September regarding the "Alexa Home Theater

feature as it is now dropping the experience to all eligible Echo speakers and transforming them into an all-in-one system.

This feature will transform the Amazon Echo speakers into a home theater with a surround sound feature, and the technology will connect the smart speakers wirelessly, complete with sync capabilities.

Amazon Alexa Home Theater Transforms Echo Speakers

Amazon has announced the arrival of its new speakers under the Echo lineup, but alongside this, the company also revealed the broad rollout of its Alexa Home Theater system for all users.

According to the company, users who have eligible Amazon Echo speakers may now connect them wirelessly and create a home theater system via the smart speakers.

The Alexa Home Theater aims to revolutionize the smart home and speaker experience for its users by expanding its interconnectivity to a maximum of five devices synced to one another. The previous limit for its interconnectivity was two.

Users previously had to set up their home theater systems using other brands and combinations of various speakers or subwoofers, connect them via wires, and route them all around the house.

This will no longer be the case for Amazon's new Alexa Home Theater as it leverages the Echo speakers' capabilities and power to create this all-in-one experience for them.

Home Theater Surround Sound System via Echo

This home theater surround sound system for the Echo speakers will still require users to connect the smart speakers to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but with less hassle.

Users may connect up to five Echo speakers, including the latest Echo Studio and Echo Dot Max releases, which can create a wider sound stage and generate more volume.

Users may then connect their Echo speaker setup to a subwoofer to further boost the sound through its low-frequency focus, further enhancing and enriching the sounds for songs, movies, and more.

According to Amazon, users may place their Echo home theater setup anywhere they like, particularly as it has a surround sound feature that could deliver the immersive experience no matter where they are placed.

Originally published on Tech Times