Robert Irwin Pushes Through Rib Injury in Final Days Leading Up to DWTS Finale

Robert Irwin is showing determination and resilience as he prepares for the "Dancing With the Stars" season 34 finale, despite battling a rib injury.

The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist and his professional partner, Witney Carson, have been navigating the final days of rehearsals with both physical and emotional challenges.

"We're kind of falling apart right now," Carson, 32, shared in a TikTok video on November 24. "My body is feeling it right now, Robert's body is feeling it right now."

She revealed that Irwin's ribs had been causing him significant pain, forcing adjustments to their final choreography.

According to ENews, Carson admitted the injury added stress to their preparation. "More will be revealed on Tuesday and you guys can get a better idea of what we've been dealing with all week," she said.

"I do have to change some things that involve other dancers and involve the other guys, so it's just honestly been the most stressful part."

Despite the discomfort, the duo remained committed to their rigorous practice schedule. "Last night we stayed until the studio closed down.

They had to kick us out at 9 p.m.," Carson noted. She emphasized that Irwin's determination ensured they would have "absolutely no regrets by the end of this."

What a blazing quickstep, Robert & Witney! Fantastic synch, solid frame/connection, tricky stair descent/ascent choreo, and plenty of acrobatic tricks. Robert and his rib injury leaving it all on the dance floor for the finale.#DWTS pic.twitter.com/6ooDysA8oD — Carl Dungca (@VZnet) November 26, 2025

Robert Irwin Reflects on Last Rehearsal

Irwin reflected on their last rehearsal on Instagram, writing, "I'm gonna miss this. Thanks for the best memories, Witney. I will cherish this experience forever. One last night to dance—see you tomorrow, America."

During the season finale on November 25, Irwin opened up about the injury, explaining that his intercostal muscles had been under increasing tension.

"I've been dealing with rib pain because the intercostal muscles of the ribs are under a lot of tension. It's been getting worse progressively," he said.

Carson shared that she had been "extremely worried" about Irwin's safety, emphasizing that his health was her top priority, US Magazine reported.

She even prepared a "plan B" for their final week of competition, but the pair still performed their quickstep to "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet, earning a near-perfect score of 29 out of 30 points.

The duo's bond extended beyond the dance floor. Carson expressed her gratitude to Irwin on Instagram, writing that he had "pushed me to be a better teacher, a better choreographer, and honestly, a better human."

Irwin also gave Carson a heartfelt handwritten note, praising her courage, determination, and kindness, adding, "We Irwins tend to stick around! Sorry bud, I'm hard to get rid of ... Always remember, when in doubt, send it."

