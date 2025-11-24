Michelle Obama's Slimmer Look in New Photo Shoot Fuels Social Media Speculation

Michelle Obama's new photo shoot with famed photographer Annie Leibovitz has set off a wave of online chatter, as her noticeably slimmer look sparked speculation that she may be using weight-loss drugs.

The former first lady shared behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram, where she posed confidently in a gray T-shirt, jeans, and brown suede boots.

The simple outfit, paired with relaxed poses, gave fans a clear look at her toned stomach and arms—enough to get people talking.

According to the NY POST, in her post, Obama praised Leibovitz's long career, writing that the photographer "has always known that a photo can do more than preserve a moment — it can say something."

She added that being photographed for the new edition of Leibovitz's "Women" project was an honor and hoped people would find the work inspiring.

But the comments section quickly filled with speculation about Obama's weight loss.

Some X users insisted she must be taking Ozempic or another GLP-1 medication, with one person writing, "It's called Ozempic."

Another claimed, "I would imagine Ozempic. That or a personal trainer and a strict diet, nah, Ozempic is way easier." A few users even shared their own experiences with similar medications, saying they recognized the results.

IS MICHELLE

ON OZEMPIC?

Michelle Obama sparks Ozempic weight loss rumors after flaunting slender frame in new photoshoot pic.twitter.com/M4CD228Fq0 — Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@Simo7809957085) November 24, 2025

Michelle Obama Addresses Aging, Not Ozempic

Others online argued that public figures should be open about their methods, with one user commenting that "taking the medication isn't cheating," but not sharing the truth "is unfair." After the speculation grew, comments on Obama's Instagram post were turned off, PageSix reported.

Obama has not said she uses Ozempic or any other weight-loss drug, and her team has not commented on the recent rumors.

She has, however, spoken openly about her body and health in past interviews. In 2022, she shared that she experienced gradual weight gain during menopause and became more mindful of her habits.

"When you're in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don't realize," she told People, explaining that she began paying closer attention to what she eats and how she feels.

Earlier this month, she described her sixties as "a wonderful time," saying her health remains a top priority.

She explained that she focuses on regular exercise, balanced eating, and keeping up with doctor visits. "I value my health," she said, noting that staying on track allows her to feel "as vibrant as I've ever been."

