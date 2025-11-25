Business

Campbell Soup VP Accused of Racist, Derogatory Comments in Secret Recording, Employee Sues

By
Campbell Soup VP Accused of Racist, Derogatory Comments in Secret

Campbell Soup Company is facing serious allegations after a former employee claimed he secretly recorded a company vice president making racist remarks, mocking customers, and criticizing the company's own products.

The worker, Robert Garza, has now filed a lawsuit saying he was fired in retaliation for reporting what he heard.

According to the lawsuit, Garza, a former cybersecurity analyst from Michigan, met with Campbell's Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Martin Bally, during what was supposed to be a routine salary discussion late last year.

Garza said he trusted a gut feeling and decided to record the meeting. According to the NY Post, what he captured, he later told reporters, left him feeling "pure disgust."

The recording, which reportedly lasted more than 75 minutes, includes a voice identified as Bally saying, "We have s–t for f–king poor people. Who buys our s–t? I don't buy Campbell's products barely anymore."

He also complained about ingredients, saying he didn't want to eat "bioengineered meat," and then insulted Indian coworkers, declaring they "don't know a f–king thing."

Garza said he kept the audio to himself for several weeks because he didn't know how to process what he heard. But by January, he decided he needed to report Bally's behavior to his supervisor.

Campbell Soup Denies VP's Claims About Ingredient

According to Garza, he had no record of performance issues and had even been praised by Bally in the same meeting where the comments were made.

However, Garza says that just 20 days after reporting the comments, he was suddenly fired.

His attorney, Zachary Runyan, said, "He reached out to his supervisor... and then out of nowhere, my client was fired." Runyan added that Garza "was really sticking up for other people."

Campbell Soup responded by saying Bally is "temporarily on leave" while an investigation takes place, DailyMail reported.

A company spokesperson said the comments on the recording were "unacceptable" and "do not reflect our values."

The company also pushed back on Bally's claims about Campbell's ingredients, saying the remarks were "patently absurd."

Garza's lawsuit alleges Campbell's maintained a racially hostile work environment and punished him for reporting discrimination.

He says he received no follow-up from human resources after raising concerns and that losing his job caused stress, financial strain, and months of unemployment.

The former employee said he once believed Campbell's motto about treating workers like family. After everything that happened, he now says, "That's not the case."

Originally published on vcpost.com

© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
NHL Trade Rumors: Could Detroit Land Marcus Pettersson to Keep

NHL Trade Rumors: Could Detroit Land Marcus Pettersson to Keep Canucks' Quinn Hughes?

Xiaomi EV Registers as Official Business in China—Division Already at ‘Substantial Development Phase’
Xiaomi EV Reveals 'World Model' Capabilities That Closely Mimic Human Driver Behavior
Michelle Obama Fires Back at Rumors Threatening Her 33-Year Marriage
Michelle Obama's Slimmer Look in New Photo Shoot Fuels Social Media Speculation
YouTube TV Faces Tough Contract Battles With NBCUniversal, Disney as
2025 Social Media Trends: YouTube Dominates While TikTok Shines For Younger Users
Android Smartphone
iOS vs Android Apps: Key Differences and Top Android Alternatives to iOS Apps
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice