Business

Tribeca Grocer Sparks Social Media Outrage Over $15 Gluten-Free Nuggets

By
Tribeca Grocer Sparks Social Media Outrage Over $15 Gluten-Free Nuggets

A new luxury grocery store in Tribeca is making headlines—and stirring controversy—over its pricey offerings, including gluten-free chicken nuggets selling for $15 per half dozen.

Meadow Lane, located at 355 Greenwich St., opened last Friday and immediately drew massive crowds, forcing the store to impose quotas on several high-demand items.

Founder Sammy Nussdorf, 28, known online as "Brokeback Contessa," told Side Dish, "We can't keep up. We outperformed all of our projections."

The swanky market, which also sells $625 tins of Siberian caviar, $65 bottles of olive oil, and $74 containers of matcha powder, quickly became a social media sensation, with followers lining up to try the upscale offerings, NY Post reported.

The store's sudden popularity has not come without backlash. Nussdorf revealed he has received death threats and threats of vandalism, a response he attributes to both the high prices and political tensions in the city.

"People are threatening to burn down the store and throw rocks through the windows. The hate is out of control," he said.

Despite the controversy, shoppers continue to flock to Meadow Lane. Prepared foods like the gluten-free nuggets, a $20 Chinese chicken salad, horseradish leek chicken salad, and miso salmon bowls are selling out daily.

Even the store's reusable tote bags have become sought-after items. To manage demand, the store limits customers to five prepared foods per person and regularly posts updates on social media when items run out.

Gluten-Free Nuggets Draw Crowds to Meadow Lane

Fans of Meadow Lane include "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, who was spotted shopping for the famous chicken nuggets.

Other visitors, like Kate Friedman from Chicago, said they were drawn both by Nussdorf's social media presence and the promise of gluten-free options.

"I love [Nussdorf] on TikTok, and I am also gluten free. I want to try the chicken nuggets and the matcha," she said.

The store's interiors, designed by Sarah Carpenter, feature sleek displays and carved nooks for customer convenience.

Nussdorf emphasizes that Meadow Lane is meant to serve New Yorkers, not just social media visitors passing through the city. "The locals are the ones who keep local businesses afloat," he said.

According to Fox5, experts note that the frenzy around Meadow Lane reflects the "scarcity effect," where limited availability fuels demand.

Whether it's the high prices or the sense of exclusivity, Meadow Lane has turned grocery shopping into a social and status-driven experience.

Originally published on vcpost.com

© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
WhatsApp’s Missed Call Trick Feels Just Like Voicemail, But Smarter

Brazilian Hackers Spread New Eternidade Stealer Trojan Via WhatsApp to Target Banking Apps

NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done,
NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done, But Where Will He Go Now?
Elon Musk’s Historic Pay Deal Faces Fierce Pushback From Shareholders
Elon Musk Predicts Work Will Become Optional Within 10–20 Years Due to AI and Robotics
Snapchat Shares Jump On Strong Earnings Report
Snapchat 'Topic Chats' Lets Users Publicly Comment on Their Interests
WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging
WhatsApp Security Flaw Exposes 3.5 Billion Users' Data From 'Basic Publicly Available Information'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice