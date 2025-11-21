Tribeca Grocer Sparks Social Media Outrage Over $15 Gluten-Free Nuggets

A new luxury grocery store in Tribeca is making headlines—and stirring controversy—over its pricey offerings, including gluten-free chicken nuggets selling for $15 per half dozen.

Meadow Lane, located at 355 Greenwich St., opened last Friday and immediately drew massive crowds, forcing the store to impose quotas on several high-demand items.

Founder Sammy Nussdorf, 28, known online as "Brokeback Contessa," told Side Dish, "We can't keep up. We outperformed all of our projections."

The swanky market, which also sells $625 tins of Siberian caviar, $65 bottles of olive oil, and $74 containers of matcha powder, quickly became a social media sensation, with followers lining up to try the upscale offerings, NY Post reported.

The store's sudden popularity has not come without backlash. Nussdorf revealed he has received death threats and threats of vandalism, a response he attributes to both the high prices and political tensions in the city.

"People are threatening to burn down the store and throw rocks through the windows. The hate is out of control," he said.

Despite the controversy, shoppers continue to flock to Meadow Lane. Prepared foods like the gluten-free nuggets, a $20 Chinese chicken salad, horseradish leek chicken salad, and miso salmon bowls are selling out daily.

Even the store's reusable tote bags have become sought-after items. To manage demand, the store limits customers to five prepared foods per person and regularly posts updates on social media when items run out.

Swanky new NYC grocer faces death threats, ‘lines around the block’ in first days: ‘We can’t keep up’ https://t.co/EY6NHcFJaP pic.twitter.com/NKUl42qLJ4 — NY Post Business (@nypostbiz) November 21, 2025

Gluten-Free Nuggets Draw Crowds to Meadow Lane

Fans of Meadow Lane include "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, who was spotted shopping for the famous chicken nuggets.

Other visitors, like Kate Friedman from Chicago, said they were drawn both by Nussdorf's social media presence and the promise of gluten-free options.

"I love [Nussdorf] on TikTok, and I am also gluten free. I want to try the chicken nuggets and the matcha," she said.

The store's interiors, designed by Sarah Carpenter, feature sleek displays and carved nooks for customer convenience.

Nussdorf emphasizes that Meadow Lane is meant to serve New Yorkers, not just social media visitors passing through the city. "The locals are the ones who keep local businesses afloat," he said.

According to Fox5, experts note that the frenzy around Meadow Lane reflects the "scarcity effect," where limited availability fuels demand.

Whether it's the high prices or the sense of exclusivity, Meadow Lane has turned grocery shopping into a social and status-driven experience.

