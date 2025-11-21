Business

Cracker Barrel Shareholders Oust DEI Executive Over Controversial Logo

By
Cracker Barrel Returns to ‘Old Timer’ Logo After Losing $143
The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store logo is displayed on a large rooftop sign in Mount Arlington, New Jersey, on August 22, 2025.

Cracker Barrel shareholders voted Thursday to remove board member and DEI marketing executive Gilbert Dávila after a months-long uproar over the company's logo redesign.

The vote marks the biggest shake-up since the chain's rebrand sparked a national backlash, sent sales plunging, and wiped out hundreds of millions of dollars in value.

Despite the turmoil, shareholders chose to keep CEO Julie Felss Masino on the board, leaving Dávila as the only leader forced out.

The crisis began in August when Cracker Barrel replaced its well-known "Old Timer" logo with a simpler design that removed the familiar "Uncle Herschel" figure.

Masino defended the change as a way to make the sign easier to see from highways, saying, "Part of this transformation is setting up success for the long term."

But the reaction was swift. Loyal customers, especially conservative diners who make up the chain's core base, accused the company of abandoning its roots.

According to the NY Post, even President Donald Trump weighed in, urging Cracker Barrel to "go back to the old logo" and "admit a mistake."

As anger spread, store traffic dropped by 8% in the weeks after the rollout. Shares fell 10% in a single day and kept dropping, eventually losing more than half their value.

Many diners ditched the chain altogether, moving Cracker Barrel from one of the fastest-growing breakfast brands to the bottom of the list.

Cracker Barrel Cuts Board After Shareholder Revolt

The backlash opened the door for activist investor Sardar Biglari, who pushed for shareholders to fire both Masino and Dávila.

Biglari accused the board of "years of mismanagement" and said the rebrand was the final sign that leadership was out of touch with its customers.

His firm argued, "Cracker Barrel's share price continues to decline," and called for a new CEO with turnaround experience.

When the votes were counted, however, only Dávila was ousted. Two powerful advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, had recommended voting against him because of the board's handling of the logo change.

Dávila resigned immediately, and the company shrank its board to nine members, FoxBusiness reported.

Cracker Barrel thanked him for his five years of service but gave no sign it would revisit the rebrand again.

Masino, who survived the vote, now faces the challenge of winning back customers and stabilizing sales.

She has already walked back the logo rollout and promised to "lean into Uncle Herschel and the nostalgia around the brand."

But critics say the damage isn't fixed, and the stock continued falling nearly 5% on Thursday.

Originally published on vcpost.com

© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
WhatsApp’s Missed Call Trick Feels Just Like Voicemail, But Smarter

Brazilian Hackers Spread New Eternidade Stealer Trojan Via WhatsApp to Target Banking Apps

NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done,
NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done, But Where Will He Go Now?
Elon Musk’s Historic Pay Deal Faces Fierce Pushback From Shareholders
Elon Musk Predicts Work Will Become Optional Within 10–20 Years Due to AI and Robotics
Snapchat Shares Jump On Strong Earnings Report
Snapchat 'Topic Chats' Lets Users Publicly Comment on Their Interests
WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging
WhatsApp Security Flaw Exposes 3.5 Billion Users' Data From 'Basic Publicly Available Information'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice