Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Will LaMelo Ball Finally Exit Charlotte Hornets?

Three potential landing spots are waiting for LaMelo Ball.

By

The NBA rumor mill is running again, and this time the noise focuses on LaMelo Ball. The star guard could be on the move soon with fresh reports that hint at rising tension within the Charlotte Hornets organization.

Several contenders and rebuilding teams could pursue the former Rookie of the Year aggressively.

LaMelo Ball's Frustration Could Make Way For a Potential Trade

NBA Trade Rumors: LaMelo Ball's Future With Hornets Questionable—Here are

LaMelo Ball has reportedly grown "increasingly frustrated"with the organization and is open to a trade away from the franchise."

According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, this development feels inevitable given the Hornets' ongoing struggles, but moving Ball won't be simple.

Hornets will think twice before moving Ball since he's the playmaker and floor general of the team. However, while his whopping $46.3 million contract will still run through the 2028-2029 season, he will need to prove that it's worth the shot.

So far, he's having one of the worst shooting seasons of his career, shooting only 38.5% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc. With only a few teams around the league actually being able to match that salary in a trade.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers entered the season with high expectations and have fallen short again. With Kawhi Leonard battling yet another injury and the roster lacking long-term direction, a franchise-shifting move isn't off the table.

Trading for LaMelo Ball would infuse youth, creativity, and long-term star potential into a roster based around expensive, aging talent. The Clippers' attempt to piece together a trade is tricky, but expiring contracts like John Collins could help them make the numbers work. If L.A. believes its only path forward is hitting the reset button, Ball might be the perfect piece to build around.

Memphis Grizzlies

This is the blockbuster everyone's already debating, a straight-up Ja Morant for LaMelo Ball trade. It sounds wild, but it's doable. Both are elite young franchise guards, carrying superstar ceilings, and both have had turbulent seasons for different reasons.

NBA executives were reportedly "not interested" in Ja Morant. This could give him a fresh start outside Memphis, only if Charlotte permits the scenario.

New Orleans Pelicans

According to FTW, the New Orleans is still one of the league's most unpredictable teams. The organization is full of talent but in search of an identity. This is where LaMelo could find his perfect fit. To get Ball, the team will sacrifice Zion Williamson.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Nba trade rumors, Charlotte hornets
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
WhatsApp’s Missed Call Trick Feels Just Like Voicemail, But Smarter

Brazilian Hackers Spread New Eternidade Stealer Trojan Via WhatsApp to Target Banking Apps

NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done,
NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done, But Where Will He Go Now?
Elon Musk’s Historic Pay Deal Faces Fierce Pushback From Shareholders
Elon Musk Predicts Work Will Become Optional Within 10–20 Years Due to AI and Robotics
Snapchat Shares Jump On Strong Earnings Report
Snapchat 'Topic Chats' Lets Users Publicly Comment on Their Interests
WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging
WhatsApp Security Flaw Exposes 3.5 Billion Users' Data From 'Basic Publicly Available Information'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice