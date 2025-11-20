NBA Trade Rumors: Will LaMelo Ball Finally Exit Charlotte Hornets?

The NBA rumor mill is running again, and this time the noise focuses on LaMelo Ball. The star guard could be on the move soon with fresh reports that hint at rising tension within the Charlotte Hornets organization.

Several contenders and rebuilding teams could pursue the former Rookie of the Year aggressively.

LaMelo Ball's Frustration Could Make Way For a Potential Trade

LaMelo Ball has reportedly grown "increasingly frustrated"with the organization and is open to a trade away from the franchise."

According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, this development feels inevitable given the Hornets' ongoing struggles, but moving Ball won't be simple.

Hornets will think twice before moving Ball since he's the playmaker and floor general of the team. However, while his whopping $46.3 million contract will still run through the 2028-2029 season, he will need to prove that it's worth the shot.

So far, he's having one of the worst shooting seasons of his career, shooting only 38.5% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc. With only a few teams around the league actually being able to match that salary in a trade.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers entered the season with high expectations and have fallen short again. With Kawhi Leonard battling yet another injury and the roster lacking long-term direction, a franchise-shifting move isn't off the table.

Trading for LaMelo Ball would infuse youth, creativity, and long-term star potential into a roster based around expensive, aging talent. The Clippers' attempt to piece together a trade is tricky, but expiring contracts like John Collins could help them make the numbers work. If L.A. believes its only path forward is hitting the reset button, Ball might be the perfect piece to build around.

Memphis Grizzlies

This is the blockbuster everyone's already debating, a straight-up Ja Morant for LaMelo Ball trade. It sounds wild, but it's doable. Both are elite young franchise guards, carrying superstar ceilings, and both have had turbulent seasons for different reasons.

Ja for LaMelo is the most obvious trade out there pic.twitter.com/LJqqUQS5EB — Three Level Scorer (@3LevelScorer) November 20, 2025

NBA executives were reportedly "not interested" in Ja Morant. This could give him a fresh start outside Memphis, only if Charlotte permits the scenario.

New Orleans Pelicans

According to FTW, the New Orleans is still one of the league's most unpredictable teams. The organization is full of talent but in search of an identity. This is where LaMelo could find his perfect fit. To get Ball, the team will sacrifice Zion Williamson.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com