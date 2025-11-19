TikTok Launches 'Time and Well-Being' Space to Reward Users for Scrolling Less, Sleeping on Time

TikTok has launched its new space called Time and Well-Being, which aims to help users develop better social media habits through more interactive features.

This new space will also reward users if they practice good wellness habits that center on using the app less, particularly if they scroll less on the platform and sleep on time or on the proper schedule.

TikTok Launches 'Time and Well-Being' Space for Healthier Habits

TikTok has launched a new feature on the app, which promotes good practices on health and wellbeing, called the Time and Well-Being.

The new space on TikTok wants to promote prioritizing wellness among users, with the feature available directly on the app to help them relax, unwind, and slow down.

While some users consider scrolling continuously on the app as their form of entertainment and relaxation, this new space looks to change those habits and have users practice better ones that they may use outside the app.

First, the space offers an affirmation journal that would allow users to set a specific goal or intention for the day, with as many as 120 different affirmation cards available to download or share with friends.

Next, TikTok also adds a "soothing sound generator" which offers a collection of rain, waves, and white noise sounds to help them sleep, relax, or meditate. Users may play these sounds to achieve a level of zen or inner peace.

Lastly, the Time and Well-Being space also offers a variety of breathing exercises on the app to guide users in performing different types of "mindful breathing."

Scroll Less, Sleep on Time, and Get Rewards

Alongside these features, TikTok will also reward users for their improved health and wellness habits that involve the app. This would be done under the new Well-being Missions that will have users follow certain activities or practice specific directions that will help them on their journey to wellness.

Some of the missions will have users scroll less on the platform, particularly with the activity called "doomscrolling," which is a practice that many people do when they browse TikTok's feeds or other social media platforms for hours on end. Users could earn a daily "screen time badge" if they set a screen time limit and follow their goal diligently.

This new mission builds off the previous Screen Time feature on TikTok that allows users to set their usage limit on the platform, a feature that was first made for teens.

On the other hand, users could also earn rewards and grow their "Well-being tree" by completing the Sleep Hours Mission, which would direct them to sleep at the right time, stay off scrolling at night, and get the full number of sleep hours recommended for humans.

There are more missions available on the Time and Well-Being space, which could help them earn badges and rewards for their wellness achievements.

The new space incorporates the previous features TikTok introduced to help users improve their health and wellness.

Originally published on Tech Times