USMNT Young Stars Dominate As Freeman, Berhalter Lead 5-1 Shock Rout of Uruguay

The US Men's National Team put on one of the most exciting performances of the year against Uruguay, thrashing them 5-1 in an unforgettable match in Tampa, Florida.

Powered by breakout stars Alex Freeman and Sebastian Berhalter, the Americans closed out their November window with a statement win that sent a clear message ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Freeman and Berhalter Ignite USMNT's Explosive Start

The fireworks began early when Sebastian Berhalter struck a beautiful golazo in the 17th minute. With a smooth layoff from Sergiño Dest, the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder curled the ball perfectly inside the far post to claim his first international goal and set the tone for the night.

Just three minutes later, Berhalter turned creator. His pinpoint corner kick found Alex Freeman at the back post, where the Orlando City homegrown defender powered in a header for his first international goal. In under 20 minutes, the USMNT's young duo had Uruguay stunned and scrambling for answers.

USMNT's Young Core Makes Its Case for 2026 World Cup

Coming into the game off of that gritty 2-1 win against Paraguay, the USMNT hoped to keep the momentum alive. Not many would have expected a dominant performance, especially with nine changes to the starting lineup. Yet by the 31st minute, the Americans led 3-0.

Freeman, who was just named the 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year, sealed his brace with confidence. He slipped between two defenders inside the box before shooting low across the near post, giving the US a commanding lead and solidifying himself as a candidate for a 2026 World Cup spot.

Chemistry and energy coursed throughout this entire team. Under Pochettino's tutelage, the United States closed out its calendar year on a five-match unbeaten streak: 4 wins, 1 draw against opponents already qualified for next summer's global tournament.

Luna and Tessmann Seal the Rout as Uruguay Falters

The Athletic reported that Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna joined the scoring frenzy in the 42nd minute when he smashed home a first-time finish in the box to make it 4-0. Uruguay momentarily answered through Giorgian de Arrascaeta's acrobatic bicycle kick in first-half stoppage time, but the momentum remained firmly with the Americans.

The second half took a dramatic turn when Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur earned a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Berhalter.

Three minutes later, former FC Dallas standout Tanner Tessmann slammed home the USA's fifth goal, his first for the national team, officially sealing the blowout.

