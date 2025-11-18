Cloudflare Now in Recovery After Outage Takes Down 20% of the Web

One of the largest web services in the world, Cloudflare, suffered from one of the worst outages to happen this year as it took down a massive chunk of the web when its systems faced technical issues.

The good news for users is that the service is now recovering, according to the company, and many platforms or websites that are using Cloudflare's servers are getting back on track to normal operations.

Cloudflare Is Now Recovering from an Outage Today

Cloudflare's system status page has kept users in the loop with what is happening within the company after the massive outage significantly affected its services, causing a massive chunk of the web to be unavailable.

As per the update of the company at 21:00 UTC, Cloudflare is now working on the scheduled maintenance for its systems in its India datacenter, and the company shared the same scheduled maintenance messaging for its Atlanta datacenter at 7:02 UTC.

The scheduled maintenance set by Cloudflare will take place from Tuesday, November 18, to Wednesday, November 19, and will still see several issues with website traffic and latency, according to the company.

This means that while there are several platforms regaining their server connections, Cloudflare is currently redirecting the traffic for its clients, and these platforms may still face connection difficulties.

Despite earlier confirmation of the outage and having their systems fail to bring the service back online normally, Cloudflare has yet to confirm what caused the outage.

The good thing about this is that Cloudflare's systems are already in the recovery process and have returned the connections to most of its clients, with users seeing more platforms go back online.

It is expected to still face difficulties in terms of connectivity, server, traffic, and more while the scheduled maintenance is underway.

Cloudflare Outage Takes Down 20% of the Web

According to CNET, Cloudflare's outage was a massive hit to the internet when it took place, and it followed a series of similar web service providers that faced issues with their servers in the past few years.

This includes the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS), CrowdStrike, and Fastly, which also put a significant dent on online services, significantly affecting users during the issue.

Back in 2021, an outage on Amazon Web Services saw a drastic hit to their systems, with the company previously claiming that it would take them two weeks before they fully recovered from the issue.

W3Techs reported that Cloudflare hosts 20% of the web on its servers, and while it does not make up for a quarter of the online platforms or websites, it still is a significant clientele figure. This includes the likes of Spotify, Canva, X, Letterboxd, and more.

Originally published on Tech Times