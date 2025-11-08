Starbucks' 2025 Holiday Bear Cup Causes Lines, Fights, and Social Media Frenzy

Starbucks' latest limited-edition holiday cup — shaped like an adorable teddy bear — has sparked nationwide frenzy after selling out within minutes of its release, leading to customer chaos and even a police response in Texas.

The Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup, part of the company's 2025 holiday collection, was launched on Thursday for $29.95, FoxBusiness reported.

The cup, shaped like a bear wearing a green beanie and holding a miniature Starbucks cup, went viral online before it even hit stores.

Fans rushed to local branches early in the morning, hoping to snag one before they sold out.

However, demand far exceeded supply. According to Starbucks, even though the company shipped more Bearista cups to stores "than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season," they still sold out in record time.

"The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement.

"We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused."

Starbucks forced to apologize over Bearista brawls as fans stake out stores for hours — and still can’t snag one https://t.co/Kju28nOp9t pic.twitter.com/Ixs47lBc8K — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2025

Fans Go Wild Over Starbucks' Limited-Edition Bear Cup

In some locations, that disappointment quickly turned into chaos. Police in Harris County, Texas, were called to a Starbucks after customers began fighting over the limited-edition cups and refused to leave, according to KHOU 11 News.

The incident was resolved without major injuries, but it highlighted the intensity of the frenzy surrounding the product.

On social media, frustrated fans shared stories of waking up before dawn and driving to multiple stores — only to find shelves already empty.

"I got to my Starbucks at 5:02 a.m. and they were sold out," one customer commented online. Another wrote, "I drove to five different locations, and none of them had it."

Many users criticized the brand for fueling excitement while offering such limited stock. According to US Magazine, some stores reportedly received just one or two cups, leaving most fans empty-handed.

"Why hype these up then give stores only one or two to sell?" a fan asked on Instagram.

Despite the backlash, Starbucks said it plans to continue leaning into the nostalgia of its holiday season, offering classic drinks such as the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Latte alongside festive merchandise.

Originally published on vcpost.com