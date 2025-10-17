U.S.

Businesses Warn of Labor Shortages as Trump Faces Lawsuit Over H-1B Visa Costs

By
Trump Media Partners With Crypto.com in $1 Billion CRO Crypto
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media wearing a hat that reads, "Trump Was Right About Everything!," during a visit to The People's House: A White House Experience August 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The US Chamber of Commerce is suing President Donald Trump's administration over a new $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications for highly skilled foreign workers.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Washington, DC, argues that the fee is unlawful and would hurt American businesses by making it harder and more expensive to hire needed talent.

H-1B visas allow US companies to hire foreign workers in specialized fields, especially in technology.

The program provides 65,000 visas each year, with an additional 20,000 for workers with advanced degrees.

Many tech companies rely heavily on H-1B workers, with nearly 75% of approved visas going to workers from India.

The Chamber says the Trump administration's new $100,000 fee, announced last month, exceeds the president's authority and disrupts a visa system created by Congress.

Before the fee, most visa costs were under $3,600, AP News reported.

The group explains that this sudden increase would force businesses to either pay much more or hire fewer skilled workers.

"Many members of the US Chamber are bracing for the need to scale back or entirely walk away from the H-1B program," the lawsuit states. "This would hurt their investors, customers, and current employees."

Critics Argue H-1B Visas Can Underpay Foreign Labor

The White House claims the fee helps protect American workers by discouraging companies from replacing them with cheaper foreign labor.

However, the Chamber counters that the fee is not a restriction on entry because it is paid by employers, not workers.

Critics of the H-1B program argue it sometimes allows companies to underpay foreign workers or use them to replace American employee

Still, many businesses say the visas are crucial because there aren't enough qualified American workers in certain fields.

According to Reuters, the $100,000 fee will apply to new visa applicants starting with the lottery selection in March 2026. It is set to last for one year but could be extended if deemed necessary.

In addition to the Chamber's lawsuit, other groups, including unions and employers, have filed similar legal challenges in California.

Big companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Tata Consultancy are among the top users of H-1B visas, with California having the largest number of visa workers.

The lawsuit stresses that the president's power over immigration is limited by laws passed by Congress.

"The President has significant authority... but that authority cannot directly contradict laws passed by Congress," it reads.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Donald Trump
© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
American Airlines Sends Passengers by Bus After Wrong Plane Lands

American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Return to LAX After Fumes Reported Onboard

Russia relies on sales of oil and gas to fill its state coffers
Putin Says Russia A Top Oil Producer, Despite 'Unfair' Pressure
Gabriel Hernandez's Armoring Group sells bulletproof cars and clothing for civilians and military personnel in Mexico, Spain and the US
Safety For Hire: Security Firms Cash In On World Cup In Mexico
The Safety Advisory Group is the body responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park
Anger Mounts Over Maccabi Tel Aviv Fan Ban For Aston Villa Match
Madagascar’s military takeover on Tuesday comes after weeks of anti-government protests
Madagascar Adjusts To Military Rule After Colonel Seizes Power
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice