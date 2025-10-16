U.S.

Putin Says Russia A Top Oil Producer, Despite 'Unfair' Pressure

By AFP news
Russia relies on sales of oil and gas to fill its state coffers
Russia relies on sales of oil and gas to fill its state coffers AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his country was still among the world's top oil producers, despite what he called "unfair" anti-competitive practices used against it.

Speaking at a conference on Russian energy in Moscow, Putin said European countries had hurt their own economies by cutting sales of Russian gas and criticised Western restrictions on exporting equipment to Russia.

Putin did not mention US pressure on China and India to stop buying energy from Russia.

Related

"Russia maintains its position as one of the leading oil producers, despite the use of unfair competition mechanisms against us," Putin said.

"We account for approximately 10 percent of global production and expect that by the end of the year, our country will have produced 510 million tonnes of oil," he added.

Tags
Putin, Russia, Oil
Most Read
Venezuela's Interior and Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello

Top Venezuelan Official Claims 'Military Forces' In The Region Have Offered Their Support Amid Tensions With The U.S.

American Airlines Sends Passengers by Bus After Wrong Plane Lands
American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Return to LAX After Fumes Reported Onboard
Facebook logo
Facebook Reintroduces Job Listing Feature in the US
Amazon Recalls 500,000+ Products Over Deadly Safety Risks — Here's
Amazon Terminates Employee Who Criticized Company's $1.2 Billion Deal With Israel
Russia relies on sales of oil and gas to fill its state coffers
Putin Says Russia A Top Oil Producer, Despite 'Unfair' Pressure
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice