Apple Rumors: Upgraded iPad Pro, Products With M5 Chip May Debut This Week

Are you ready for the M5 chip?

MacBook Pro

If the latest rumor is true, this week will be a big one for Apple.

According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, the tech giant is gearing up for the debut of a handful of products that will feature its new M5 chip.

Apple Rumored to Debut New Products With M5 Chip

Via his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman claims that the following products will debut this week:

  • Upgraded iPad Pro
  • Vision Pro with revamped strap
  • New MacBook Pro base model

All the products will debut with the M5 chip as noted by Engadget's report. The report likewise notes that previous rumors claimed that the MacBook Pro, in particular, was slated for an early 2026 release.

Should Gurman's claims prove to be true, Apple users eagerly awaiting the new MacBook Pro will not have to wait too long.

Will There Be an M5 Max Option?

Now that a base model of the MacBook Pro may be on the way, is there a possibility that there will be an M5 Max option? An M4 Max is available in the market as of writing.

However, Engadget has pointed out that Gurman noted in a previous newsletter that an M5 Max chips are not "ready in volume." The earliest that these may be expected is early next year.

Originally published on Tech Times

