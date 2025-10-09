NBA Trade Rumors: Lauri Markkanen's Future in Utah Could Be in Jeopardy This Time

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen may be next on the trading block as the team explores the rebuilding process. The previous trade rumor report says the opposite.

The Jazz are "very open for business" on Markkanen after the team earlier turned down several offers from opposing teams, according to a well-known reporter.

Utah Jazz Open to Trading Lauri Markkanen

Reports indicate the Golden State Warriors tried to sign Markkanen in the 2024 offseason, but Utah refused, feeling that there would be a more competitive market later. As the 2025-26 NBA season progresses, the Jazz might be having second thoughts, as per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Utah initially placed Markkanen in a blockbuster deal that traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2022-23 season. The transaction proved fruitful for the Jazz right away, with the Finnish forward developing into a top scorer and rebounder within a short period.

Markkanen's Path to NBA Stardom

In his career-best 2022–23 season, Markkanen scored 25.6 points and collected 8.6 rebounds per contest and shot close to 50% from the floor and more than 39% beyond three-point territory. The outstanding display saw him named to his first NBA All-Star Game and win the Most Improved Player Award.

He topped that with another solid season in 2023–24, scoring 23.2 points and grabbing 8.2 rebounds per game, although injuries kept him to only 55 games. Despite all that, Utah signed Markkanen to a four-year, $195.8 million contract extension in August of 2024 as a sign of their intent to build around him.

Slip in Production Fuels Trade Speculation

But 2024–25 was a slump year for Markkanen's production, Bleach Report wrote. The Vantaa-born forward has played only 47 games, scoring a career-low 19.0 points and grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game since arriving in Utah. His shooting percentages also dropped to 42.3% from the field and 34.6% from three, raising questions about his long-term compatibility with the team.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have endured three consecutive seasons of losing, including an underwhelming 17–65 mark last season. Having a promising young core of Ace Bailey, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Cody Williams, the franchise can focus on building towards the future rather than retaining old guards like Markkanen.

Dealing Markkanen would indicate a more extensive rebuild for the Jazz, perhaps trading short-term competitiveness for future flexibility and development. Although losing their leading scorer would be painful in the short term, it could create playing time and cap room for Utah's young talent.

If the Jazz decides to move Lauri, other teams like the San Antonio Spurs could pick him up. In June, it was rumored that the 28-year-old could go to the Spurs in exchange for Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and a few assets.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com