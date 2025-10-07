Google Faces October 22 Deadline After Supreme Court Rejects Its Appeal Against Epic Games

Google has lost its court battle against Epic Games. The tech giant now has barely more than two weeks to comply with a court-ordered injunction that has the potential to change Android's app ecosystem forever.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Google a partial stay, compelling it to abide by the lower court's order while its appeal is pending.

Google Ordered to Open Android Ecosystem

The ruling stems from Epic Games' antitrust lawsuit against Google, in which the court determined that Google unfairly forced developers to use its Play Billing system. According to The Verge, under the injunction, Google must make several key changes to its Android operations by Oct. 22 or risk being held in contempt of federal orders.

According to the new conditions, Google should cease compelling developers to utilize Google Play Billing for purchases made in-app. They should also allow the developers to notify users about the other payment options in the Play Store, as well as redirect them to third-party app download websites.

What's more, the software maker should also provide developers with the ability to price their apps as they wish. On top of that, Google should cancel sole financial arrangements with phone manufacturers, carriers, or app developers. They should also collaborate with Epic Games to develop a system for competitor app stores to operate within Google Play.

Epic Games Celebrates Major Win Over Google

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney welcomed the ruling, stating that by Oct. 22, developers throughout the U.S. will be able to direct users to external payment systems without paying extra fees, being blocked, or encountering "scare screens."

The Supreme Court has thrown out Google's stay request. Starting October 22, developers will be legally entitled to steer US Google Play users to out-of-app payments without fees, scare screens, and friction - same as Apple App Store users in the US! https://t.co/yO1g1NqXt3 pic.twitter.com/S64YvQLyYM — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) October 6, 2025

How Did Google React to the New Conditions?

Contrary to the setback, Google maintains it will honor the injunction as it tries out its appeal. Spokesman Dan Jackson said that Android currently offers developers more options than any other platform and cautioned that the new standards would jeopardize app security.

"Android provides more choice for users and developers than any mobile OS, and the changes ordered by the US District Court will jeopardize users' ability to safely download apps. While we're disappointed the order isn't stayed, we will continue our appeal."

Both Google and Epic are set to appear before Judge James Donato on Oct. 30, where they need to show how they will fulfill the court's orders. If Google does not comply by then, it faces additional legal repercussions and potentially enormous disruption to its Play Store environment.

Epic Games is usually caught up in several lawsuits. For instance, it got tangled with Samsung after the issue with the "auto blocker." However, the gaming giant eventually dropped the lawsuit after almost a year of filing the antitrust case.

