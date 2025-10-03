Business

Cracker Barrel Cuts Ties With Consulting Firm After Logo Backlash

By
Cracker Barrel Loses Nearly $100 Million in Value Following Logo
A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store sign is visible atop one of its restaurant stores April 12, 2002 in Naperville, IL.

Cracker Barrel has officially ended its partnership with consulting firm Prophet after a wave of customer backlash over a recent rebranding effort that many fans say erased the heart of the brand.

The company made the move after widespread criticism followed a new logo and restaurant redesign.

According to FoxBusiness, the most controversial change was the removal of its longtime logo, which featured an older man—known as "Uncle Herschel"—resting on a wooden barrel.

For 56 years, that image symbolized the chain's Southern roots and cozy, country-style charm.

Many customers felt the new design looked dull and lacked personality. Some said it stripped away what made Cracker Barrel special.

The rebranding, which started in May, included simpler restaurant decor and updated menus. But instead of attracting new fans, the changes upset loyal diners and sparked strong reactions online.

The backlash quickly impacted the company's bottom line. At one point, Cracker Barrel lost over $140 million in market value, and its stock remains down more than 7% for the year.

Cracker Barrel Responds to Logo Criticism, Fires Firm

In a March press release, Cracker Barrel said Prophet was hired to lead the rebranding and create a fresh marketing strategy.

The firm was supposed to help the restaurant chain grow while holding onto its traditions. But after the fallout, Cracker Barrel decided it was time to walk away.

The controversy even reached national attention when former President Donald Trump commented on the matter.

In an August 26 post, he urged Cracker Barrel to return to the original logo, calling the public reaction "the ultimate poll," NY Post reported.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake, and manage the company better than ever before," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "They got a billion dollars' worth of free publicity if they play their cards right."

Cracker Barrel responded later that same day, announcing it would scrap the new logo and bring back the old one.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the company posted on X (formerly Twitter). "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain."

Originally published on vcpost.com

© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio

Amazon Unveils New Echo Devices Purpose-Built for Alexa+

US Vice President JD Vance accused Democrats of putting 'a gun to the American people's head' with their demands
US Govt Shutdown Begins After Congress Fails To Reach Deal
Russia Is ‘On the Brink of a Breakup’ With the
Trump Claims He Taunted Putin About Inability To Win Ukraine War: 'Are You a Paper Tiger?'
Boeing Reportedly Designing Successor to Troubled 737 Max Aircraft
Boeing Reportedly Designing Successor to Troubled 737 Max Aircraft
Pfizer to Slash Drug Prices as Trump Announces Launch of
Pfizer to Slash Drug Prices as Trump Announces Launch of 'TrumpRx' Website
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice