Cracker Barrel Cuts Ties With Consulting Firm After Logo Backlash

Cracker Barrel has officially ended its partnership with consulting firm Prophet after a wave of customer backlash over a recent rebranding effort that many fans say erased the heart of the brand.

The company made the move after widespread criticism followed a new logo and restaurant redesign.

According to FoxBusiness, the most controversial change was the removal of its longtime logo, which featured an older man—known as "Uncle Herschel"—resting on a wooden barrel.

For 56 years, that image symbolized the chain's Southern roots and cozy, country-style charm.

Many customers felt the new design looked dull and lacked personality. Some said it stripped away what made Cracker Barrel special.

The rebranding, which started in May, included simpler restaurant decor and updated menus. But instead of attracting new fans, the changes upset loyal diners and sparked strong reactions online.

The backlash quickly impacted the company's bottom line. At one point, Cracker Barrel lost over $140 million in market value, and its stock remains down more than 7% for the year.

Cracker Barrel Responds to Logo Criticism, Fires Firm

In a March press release, Cracker Barrel said Prophet was hired to lead the rebranding and create a fresh marketing strategy.

The firm was supposed to help the restaurant chain grow while holding onto its traditions. But after the fallout, Cracker Barrel decided it was time to walk away.

The controversy even reached national attention when former President Donald Trump commented on the matter.

In an August 26 post, he urged Cracker Barrel to return to the original logo, calling the public reaction "the ultimate poll," NY Post reported.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake, and manage the company better than ever before," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "They got a billion dollars' worth of free publicity if they play their cards right."

Cracker Barrel responded later that same day, announcing it would scrap the new logo and bring back the old one.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the company posted on X (formerly Twitter). "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain."

