Samsung Smartwatches Could Soon Detect Heart Failure Before Symptoms Show Thanks to AI

Samsung is breaking new ground with a world-first innovation: the integration of detection and monitoring of Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction (LVSD) into its smartwatches.

LVSD is a serious cardiovascular disease responsible for almost half of all instances of heart failure and is more deadly than many types of cancer. Since early diagnosis is the key to survival, Samsung's innovation may revolutionize personal healthcare in the future.

AI-Powered Heart Failure Detection

To achieve this breakthrough, Samsung partnered with Medical AI, a Korean medical device company specializing in AI-driven electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis. Their joint work focuses on advanced algorithms based on Medical AI's in-house 12-lead ECG system, which is already in use across more than 100 hospitals in South Korea and serves over 120,000 patients every month.

The South Korean tech giant Samsung hopes that y applying this established medical technology to consumer smartwatches, it can bring early LVSD detection to mainstream users. The aim is not just to save lives, but also to reduce the exorbitant healthcare expenses of late-stage heart failure through preventive care and early intervention.

Preventive Healthcare is the Key

One of the greatest advantages of this technology is that it will screen asymptomatic patients who are not even aware of having underlying heart disease. Early warning notices would encourage users to get medical care before complications arise, lowering hospitalization rates and enhancing long-term outcomes.

Samsung's integration with smartwatches would put sophisticated medical-grade diagnostics into consumers' hands, arguably one of the most effective health tech upgrades in watch history.

Expanding Into Brainwave Monitoring

In addition to heart health, Samsung is also venturing into advances in neuroscience, GSM Arena finds out. Samsung, jointly with Hanyang University's Department of Biomedical Engineering, has created an around-the-ear EEG prototype device. Unlike bulky EEG devices, the prototype is ergonomic and light, allowing for real-time brainwave monitoring beyond clinic settings.

The prototype has a real-world potential, such as precise detection of drowsiness and AI-powered analysis of brainwaves to forecast video preferences at almost 93% accuracy.

While the EEG prototype remains in the early stages, the LVSD detection system is much nearer to mass deployment. Samsung has not announced a concrete release date, but with the level of maturity the technology has achieved, the LVSD smartwatch feature can be anticipated to roll out first.

