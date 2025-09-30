Tech

Amazon Unveils New Echo Devices Purpose-Built for Alexa+

Here's what you have to know about the new Echo devices.

By
Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio

Alexa+ users will now have the chance to fully maximize the AI assistant as Amazon has unveiled four new Echo devices that are purpose-built for it.

"They deliver more processing power, memory, edge-based computing, and advanced sensing capabilities to enable Alexa+ to deliver ambient AI experiences that fade into the background of daily life," Amazon said in its press release.

The four new Echo devices are as follows:

Echo Dot Max

The all-new Echo Dot Max features two speakers and nearly three times the bass when compared to Echo Dot (5th gen). According to Amazon's press release, the company "re-architected the sound system," removing the separate speaker module.

The Echo Dot Max is priced at $99.99.

Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11

Amazon has also launched two new, custom displays, the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11.

"The displays on the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 combine in-cell touch and negative liquid crystal design to deliver an amazing viewing experience, and ambient visuals that adapt to the environment," said Amazon.

Users can expect exceptional picture quality, a new media control center, Alexa+ Home, a new Alexa+ shopping widget, and more.

The Echo Show 8 is priced at $179.99, while the Echo Show 11 is priced at $219.99.

Echo Studio

Last and certainly not the least is the Echo Studio. Designed to fit in any room, the Echo Studio is much smaller (around 40% less) than the original and supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.

Featuring a new spherical design and premium material, it is priced at $219.99.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Amazon
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Stephen Miller Is Now Blaming Migrants for Causing Traffic: 'Exacerbated by Mass Illegal Immigration'

Stephen Miller Has Reportedly Superseded Marco Rubio In Directing U.S. Strikes Against Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boats

Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio
Amazon Unveils New Echo Devices Purpose-Built for Alexa+
Europe captain Luke Donald, center, celebrates winning the Ryder Cup with Europe players Matt Fitzpatrick, left, and Rory McIlroy, right
Europe Win Emotional Ryder Cup Triumph After US Fightback
US Vice President JD Vance accused Democrats of putting 'a gun to the American people's head' with their demands
US Govt Shutdown Begins After Congress Fails To Reach Deal
Russia Is ‘On the Brink of a Breakup’ With the
Trump Claims He Taunted Putin About Inability To Win Ukraine War: 'Are You a Paper Tiger?'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice