Boeing Reportedly Designing Successor to Troubled 737 Max Aircraft

Boeing is reportedly designing a new single-aisle aircraft that could eventually replace its 737 Max line, according to insiders.

The move comes as the company strives to rebuild trust following safety and quality challenges.

People familiar with Boeing's plans told The Wall Street Journal that CEO Kelly Ortberg met with Rolls-Royce executives earlier this year in the UK to talk about an engine for the new jet.

At the same time, Boeing is working on the flight deck and basic design — though the project remains in an early stage.

A Boeing spokesperson told sources that the company is still focused on delivering nearly 6,000 commercial airplanes already on order and certifying its newer models like the 737‑7, 737‑10, and 777‑9.

The spokesperson added: "At the same time ... our team evaluates the market, advances key technologies ... so that we will be ready when the time is right to move forward with a new product."

The 737 Max has had a rocky history. After two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, it was grounded worldwide for nearly 20 months.

It later resumed service but continued to face regulatory and public scrutiny.

According to Investopedia, in January 2024, a door‑plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 mid-flight, triggering safety investigations and stricter oversight. Boeing's production rate was capped at 38 jets per month.

FAA Restores Limited 737 Max Certification to Boeing

The FAA then limited the company's ability to certify new 737 Max aircraft.

Recently, on September 29, 2025, regulators restored limited certification authority to Boeing amid ongoing quality reviews, FOX Business reported.

The FAA, in announcing its decision, emphasized safety first:

"Safety drives everything we do ... this decision follows a thorough review of Boeing's ongoing production quality ..."

Boeing is trying to rebound from the reputational damage. In recent years, it has added features like video/audio ride recordings, input validation systems, and a Safety Advisory Board.

Still, critics argue these steps may not be enough.

The new jet would be a flagship for Boeing's future. If successful, it could help the company win back customers lost to Airbus and restore confidence in its engineering.

Regulators will need to certify everything, and Boeing must balance safety, innovation, and performance.

No formal announcements or technical specifications have been released yet.

