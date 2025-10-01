John Cena Reacts as WWE Confirms When, Where His Retirement Match Happens

WWE has now confirmed that John Cena's retirement match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) scheduled for December 13.

The premium live event will be held in the Capitol One Arena, Washington D.C.

John Cena's Retirement Match

Cena's retirement match is expected to headline December's SNME. As of press time, it has been revealed that tickets will be on sale on October 17, but no additional information has been revealed. This includes who gets the honor of wrestling Cena in his final match.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to social media to promote Cena's retirement match.

The last time really is now. @JohnCena’s final match is set for #SNME in Washington, D.C. on December 13. Get your tickets on Oct. 17 because after this…you can’t see him. pic.twitter.com/ZKHNrpDZh6 — Triple H (@TripleH) September 30, 2025

Cena Reacts to His Retirement Match

The 17-time World Champion himself took to social media to react to the confirmation of his final match.

One Last Dance. Final Final 12/13/25 https://t.co/JOgT6sIzHF — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 30, 2025

As of writing, Cena has five dates left in his retirement tour, including his SNME match. Cena is scheduled to wrestle AJ Styles at Crown Jewel on October 11 in Perth, Australia.

He is then scheduled to make his last two appearances on Monday Night Raw on November 10 and 17, according to a report by Sports Illustrated.

Cena is expected to wrestle at Survivor Series on November 29, the last retirement tour date before his retirement match.

