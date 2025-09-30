Russell Westbrook's NBA Media Day Absence Signals Free Agency Uncertainty For Fans

Russell Westbrook became an unrestricted free agent when he declined his player option for the Denver Nuggets. He's been one of the best guards in the NBA for the past decade. His résumé, which includes career averages of 21.2 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.0 rebounds, is enough reason for every team to recruit him.

However, as the NBA season in 2025-26 approaches, there is no guarantee he will continue to play in the league.

Westbrook's Six-Man Role With the Denver Nuggets

In the 2024-25 season, Westbrook excelled as the Denver Nuggets' sixth man. According to Athlon Sports, he contributed 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 75 games, shooting 44.9 percent from the field. His energy and playmaking off the bench contributed to Denver's ability to make it through the Western Conference semifinals before falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a closely contested seven-game series.

Despite that precious work, Westbrook took the brash decision to turn down his player option, heading into free agency hoping to find a bigger part.

Free Agency Limbo

That risk has yet to pan out. At 36 now, Westbrook is still unsigned as October draws near. For the first time in his 17-year career, he reported to NBA media day without a team, generating widespread conversation among fans and experts alike.

First NBA Media Day since 2007 without Russell Westbrook 🥺💔



League's not the same without Brodie...



(h/t @CDan7el) pic.twitter.com/froZN9DZcq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2025

According to some fans, it's hard to see Westbrook with no team. Even though he's an experienced guard, they do not know if other teams will get him on board before the NBA season begins.

Where Will Westbrook Go?

During the off-season, Westbrook's name was brought up in rumors that had him being traded to the Sacramento Kings, but the deal never happened. Other franchises can reassess their rosters as training camps progress, keeping the door open for a last-minute signing. Nevertheless, rumors of retirement have become more pronounced if Westbrook is unable to find a new spot before the season begins.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Houston Rockets are currently looking for a replacement for Fred VanVleet after his season-ending injury. Ime Udoka knows that someone needs to step up. He could select other guards from other teams, but Westbrook is not included in the list of options.

Udoka expects to see Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson take Fred's place during his absence. If Westbrook won't sign in the NBA this season, he might pursue an overseas career.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com