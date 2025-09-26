NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Cannot Trade Jonathan Kuminga For Malik Monk

The Golden State Warriors know that moving Jonathan Kuminga to other teams won't be easy. Even Jimmy Butler has reportedly pressured the organization to resolve the conflict about the young forward. Kuminga is still an unsigned free agent, and it will only take a matter of time before the issue evaporates.

One plot twist that emerged over the past few days is a proposed sign-and-trade involving guard Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings. Although fascinating on paper, however, this deal does not make much sense for Golden State.

Kuminga's Contract Stalemate

The Warriors have spent the offseason living through one of the most complicated restricted free agent deals in recent history. When Butler became the starter for the Dubs, Kuminga was left on the bench. The 2021 draft's No. 7 pick is still a strong contributor, yet his market value is not that big anymore for the Warriors. They might be weighing their long-term deal with him.

According to Blue Man Hoop, Golden State cannot give the player more than approximately $22.5 million in year one and still have space for the taxpayer mid-level exception. The team has offered everything from team options on short deals to three-year deals with built-in flexibility. Kuminga's camp, however, prefers assurance of guarantees without team control.

If no agreement is reached by Oct. 1, Kuminga might sign his $7.9 million qualifying offer, rolling the dice on himself, and making himself an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

The Sacramento Kings Offer

Based on reports, the Kings made the Kings an offer: Malik Monk and a lottery-protected 2030 first-round pick for Kuminga on a three-year, $63 million sign-and-trade contract. At first glance, it seems like a reasonable value. Monk is a consistent scorer, and the draft pick brings some upside down the line. But the Warriors' roster construction is a different story.

Why the Trade Doesn't Work for Golden State

First, Monk just doesn't fill Golden State's greatest needs. Standing at 6-foot-3, he's an undersized shooting guard who scores effectively but contributes very little on defense. Having him play alongside Stephen Curry would bring forth glaring backcourt mismatches.

Even worse, the Warriors are already stocked at shooting guard. With Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry on the roster, Golden State has a surplus of perimeter scorers. Dealing away an athletic wing like Kuminga for another guard just doesn't make sense.

Financially, the transition is just as difficult. A sign-and-trade would top out the Warriors at the first apron, taking away flexibility and making them part with players like Moody or Hield, both solid roster pieces. Monk's own long-term contract would also consume cap space in seasons to come.

Monk Won't Fit Kerr's Playbook

The Warriors badly require athleticism, size, and defense-minded versatility, qualities Kuminga offers at his best. Monk, as gifted, does not fit Steve Kerr's offense, which is motion-driven, or the team's defensive philosophy. Unless the Kings are happy to send a near-unprotected pick or other assets, this transaction is dead upon arrival.

Golden State's front office might be in a hurry as the deadline draws near, but to make a bad-fit trade would only hurt their team in the end. For the time being, a compromise extension or Kuminga using up the remainder of the season on the qualifying offer appears most probable.

Kuminga could go elsewhere. The Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns could open their doors for the young star in the making.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com