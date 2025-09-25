NBA Trade Rumors: Wembanyama Could Be Paired With Giannis At the Cost of Spurs' Young Core

Giannis Antetokounmpo going to the San Antonio Spurs is not a new trade rumor anymore. Simply speaking, the Spurs rely on the young guns, and with the Greek Freak's leadership, they could be one of the top contenders in the West.

Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama showed last season how he is capable of carrying the team, but it's still not enough. A new rumor suggests that the Milwaukee Bucks star could change the game for the once-dominant Western team franchise.

Giannis Knows He Could Be Traded in the Future

During an interview with SPORT24, the two-time MVP admitted that he does know a trade can happen down the line:

"I hope [a trade] never happens, but I'm expecting it. Just because you've given a lot to the team doesn't mean the team won't do what's best for itself... I say anything is possible."

The comments follow three consecutive first-round playoff losses for Milwaukee. To add insult to the injury, this also opens more options for the Bucks to explore various Giannis-focused trades.

What Would It Take for the Spurs to Get Giannis?

If Antetokounmpo did ask for a trade, he would instantly be the most sought-after star available. The Spurs have the components necessary to put together a competitive package, according to Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey.

Suggested Trade Package:

Spurs get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks get: Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick (MIN), 2031 first-round pick (SAC)

This trade proposal would take three of San Antonio's young emerging stars and important draft assets. Milwaukee gets immediate talent as well as future pieces to rebuild around.

The Spurs' Potential Superteam

Letting go of Vassell, Harper, and Castle would definitely hurt, leaving the backcourt thin in San Antonio. But the potential is undeniable. Having Giannis alongside Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox could form one of the most dominant trios the NBA has seen.

With Giannis' unprecedented two-way production and Wembanyama's once-in-a-generation skillset, San Antonio would immediately join the championship picture. The trade could also hasten Wembanyama's development by pairing him with another elite star at the prime of his career.

Risk vs. Reward for San Antonio

Trading for Giannis would come at an enormous cost, but the Spurs must weigh whether keeping their young talent outweighs the chance to add a proven top-four player in the league, according to Sports Illustrated. History shows that opportunities to land a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber rarely appear.

If the Spurs fail to secure Giannis on the team, there are plenty of options to consider. One option is to negotiate with the Miami Heat to acquire Bam Adebayo, another solid big man who will give more space to the French center.

