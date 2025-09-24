Two detainees were killed and another critically injured after a sniper opened fire on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas on Wednesday.

The suspected gunman, positioned on a rooftop near the compound, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as federal agents closed in, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident unfolded early Wednesday at the ICE field office located at 8101 North Stemmons Freeway, prompting a massive emergency response and temporary closure of northbound lanes on Interstate 35E.

A Targeted Attack from Above

Police sources confirmed that the shooter was armed with a rifle and had stationed himself on a rooftop adjacent to the ICE facility. It remains unclear whether the building was connected to legal offices or other commercial tenants. Authorities are investigating whether the sniper had a direct line of sight into the ICE compound or targeted individuals at random.

According to Fox 4 News, three people were shot during the attack, all believed to be in ICE custody. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third remains in critical condition. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The suspect, described as a white male, reportedly took his own life with a gunshot to the head as federal agents approached his position.

Emergency Response and Road Closures

The shooting triggered a swift and large-scale response from local and federal law enforcement. Dozens of police units and ambulances converged on the scene, and traffic cameras captured heavy emergency activity in the area. Northbound lanes of I-35E were closed at Inwood Road for several hours as investigators secured the perimeter.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the ICE facility was placed on lockdown and that additional security measures are being implemented across similar sites nationwide.

Motive Remains Unclear

Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the attack. Investigators are exploring whether the shooter had any personal or ideological connection to immigration enforcement or the detainees involved. No manifesto or communication has been recovered at this stage.

According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the shooter acted alone, though initial reports suggested the possibility of multiple suspects. Police are continuing to review surveillance footage and interview witnesses.

There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Detention Facility. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities.



The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound.



While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 24, 2025

Recent Security Concerns

The shooting comes less than a month after a bomb threat was reported at the same Dallas ICE facility, which also houses Enforcement and Removal Operations. That incident, on 25 August, led to a temporary evacuation, but no explosives were found.

Security experts have raised concerns about the vulnerability of immigration facilities, particularly in politically charged climates. The Dallas attack is likely to reignite debates over the safety of detainees and staff at federal detention centres.

Community Reaction and Federal Response

Local organisations and civil rights advocates have expressed concern following the Dallas ICE facility shooting, though no formal statements have yet been issued.

Federal officials have confirmed that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are jointly leading the investigation, with support from the Dallas Police and ICE's internal affairs.

Authorities say additional security measures are being deployed across similar facilities to prevent further incidents.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the ICE facility remains under heightened security, with federal and local authorities working to identify the victims and confirm the shooter's background. Dallas Police urged anyone with information to contact investigators.

Originally published on IBTimes UK