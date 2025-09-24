WhatsApp’s New Translation Feature Could Change How You Chat Forever

WhatsApp's missed call trick is an upcoming feature, but another functionality will change how you communicate with people. The messaging platform finally announced Message Translation, which will make language switching easier than before.

With this new update, users can directly translate text messages within the app itself, without copy-pasting them into third-party applications.

How the Message Translations Feature Works

According to GSM Arena, the feature applies to 1:1 conversations, group chats, and even Channels, making communication seamless wherever you are. This will be more useful for those who want to talk with their close friends overseas or who want to lead a mixed community group. With this, different languages will no longer be a point of concern.

Utilizing the tool is a breeze. When you get a message in a foreign language, all you have to do is:

Long-press the message. Tap "Translate." Choose the language you wish to translate from or to.

Furthermore, WhatsApp also lets users download translation packs for offline use. On Android, an added perk allows automatic translations for entire chat threads, making cross-language conversations effortless.

Privacy at the Core

One of the best aspects of WhatsApp's translation feature is its commitment to privacy. The company has confirmed that all translations occur on-device, meaning the data never leaves your phone. Even WhatsApp itself cannot view or access your translations, keeping your conversations private and secure.

Language Availability on iPhone and Android

WhatsApp wrote on its blog that this rollout brings slightly different options depending on your device.

Android users can translate English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic texts.

iPhone users can translate more than 19 languages, providing wider coverage from the outset.

The chatting platform has also guaranteed that additional languages will be included in subsequent updates, increasing its use among an even more widespread global population.

WhatsApp also launched Writing Help, an AI-powered writing feature that will help you tweak your writing style in different tones.

Originally published on Tech Times