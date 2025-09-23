Rockets' Fred VanVleet to Miss Season Due to Torn ACL: Will Amen Thompson Step In?

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL and will likely miss the whole 2025-26 season, sources say.

The heartbreaking blow comes only a few months after he signed a two-year, $50 million extension with Houston, leaving the team in a tight spot as it tries to make last season's playoff push a success.

VanVleet's Contribution to the Rockets

Since joining the Rockets in 2023, VanVleet has been central to the team's resurgence. In his first season, he helped the franchise climb from 22 wins to 41, before leading them to a 52-win campaign and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season, according to ESPN.

While his scoring dipped to 14.1 points per game in 2024-25, VanVleet turned up his production in the playoffs, averaging 18.7 points and showcasing his trademark grit.

The former All-Star and 2019 NBA champion also brought veteran leadership to a young roster in rebuilding mode to contention. His defense, volume three-point shooting, and consistent playmaking provided Houston with the stability it required to supplement its young stars.

Who Replaces VanVleet's Void at Point Guard?

Houston will look into its combination of young pieces and veteran reserve now that VanVleet is out. Most interesting is Amen Thompson, a 6-foot-7 guard who was an NBA All-Defensive First Team selection last season. He is the twin brother of Ausar Thompson, who is currently playing for the Detroit Pistons.

Thompson is already recognized as one of the league's elite defensive guards, averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, the most among guards.

With VanVleet sidelined, he is expected to assume primary playmaking duties, according to Sports Illustrated. It's a role he has been preparing for all offseason, focusing on ball handling and sharpening his command of the offense.

Aaron Holiday offers a consistent veteran presence. While usually stuck in backup minutes, the 28-year-old has been a steady hand and may have more of a spot-starting role down the road.

Reed Sheppard, taken third overall in the 2024 draft, is a wild card. With his elite shooting stroke at college, Sheppard might stretch defenses and create scoring depth if he gets increased playing time. His 52.1% shooting is what the Rockets need for additional offense.

Can Rockets Make it to the Playoffs?

Losing VanVleet hurts, but it doesn't necessarily eliminate the Rockets from contention. With Kevin Durant on the roster and the young core in Houston growing rapidly, the team still has sufficient firepower to stay in the mix in the stacked Western Conference.

Nevertheless, VanVleet's loss will mean that someone should step up to replace him temporarily. Thompson's emergence as a playmaking guard might determine the Rockets' ceiling, and Sheppard's potential to carry over his shooting to the NBA level might offer an X-factor.

VanVleet joins Kyrie Irving as the newest guard who will miss the next NBA season due to a torn ACL.

