Tech

Facebook Dating Gets New Features From Meta, Including an AI Assistant

Say goodbye to swipe fatigue.

By
Facebook logo
In this photo illustration, a person looks at a smart phone with a Facebook App logo displayed on the background, on August 17, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia.

Meta is looking to improve user experience on Facebook Dating, the free dating experience on the app, with the introduction of two new features.

One of which is an AI assistant that works as a "dating assistant," while the other is a feature that will automatically match a user with another based on an algorithm.

Dating Assistant

According to a blog post published by Meta, the dating assistant is essentially a chat assistant that will offer personalized help.

Specifically, the dating assistant can help a user find better matches based on interests and preferences, which can be entered as prompts.

"For example, you can write 'Find me a Brooklyn girl in tech' and the dating assistant will help you with your search," Meta says in its post. "You can use the assistant to provide dating ideas or help you level up your profile."

To access the dating assistant, simply head to Matches. It should be noted, however, that the rollout of this feature will be done gradually in the US and Canada only.

Meet Cute

The second feature is known as Meet Cute, and it will automatically match a user with a surprise match based on Meta's personalized matching algorithm.

Looking to address "swipe fatigue," Meet Cute offers weekly surprise matches, but the frequency can be adjusted. Users can also feel free to opt out of this feature.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Facebook
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
An outlet for the Australian communications company Optus in Sydney. Optus chief executive Stephen Rue said an outage that prevented calls to emergency services and led to three deaths was "absolutely tragic"

Australian Government Blasts Optus Over Deadly Emergency Call Failure

The strikes come a day after three Russian fighter jets violated the airspace of Estonia
Zelensky to Meet Trump at UNGA as Russia Launches 580 Drones in Overnight Assault
Srini Gopalan Named T-Mobile CEO—Free Line Offer May Be Waiting
T-Mobile Update: New CEO Named, Customers Receive Free Line Promo
TikTok deal
The China Gambit: Trump and Xi Signal Progress on Trade and TikTok After 'Productive' Call
AT&T Payout Deadline: 57 Days Left
AT&T Settlement Deadline: How Long You Have To Claim – And If You Could Get Up To $7k
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice