Samsung Galaxy S26 to Challenge iPhone with Pro-Grade Video Codec

Samsung plans to improve its smartphone video capture in the Galaxy S26 by introducing its much-anticipated Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec. Unveiled during the company's 2023 developer conference, the codec failed to find a spot in prior devices.

The leaked One UI 8.5 firmware, however, now hints that APV is finally coming with the S26 series, placing Samsung squarely against Apple's ProRes technology.

Closing the Gap with iPhone's ProRes

Whereas Samsung has always provided premium video capabilities such as HDR10, its phones have lagged behind Apple because they lacked a professional codec. APV is intended to make that happen, according to Android Police.

With up to 20% improved space efficiency compared to current formats, the codec allows for lossless recording of video with full LOG and HDR capability, 4:4:4 chroma sub-sampling, and 12-bit color depth.

Samsung is also providing creators with flexibility through two recording profiles:

HQ (High Quality): Uses approximately 1GB of storage per minute at Full HD resolution.

LQ (Low Quality): Lowers storage consumption to 0.75GB per minute.

Besides this, APV videos can also be recorded straight to external storage, following Apple's workflow-friendly ProRes configuration.

In another report by Sam Mobile, the S26 Ultra model might get a Private Display feature.

Powered by Android 16 Support

Google has already incorporated APV support into Android 16, which will pave the way for Samsung's deployment. With this underpinning, the Galaxy S26 will be Samsung's most creator-centric phone yet, perhaps luring professionals who hitherto used iPhones for professional video production.

New Camera Features Aside from APV

The Galaxy S26 line won't restrict itself to codec improvements. As per @UniverseIce, Samsung will introduce Horizon Lock, a GoPro-like function to maintain stable videos independent of rotation and movement. There are also Customizable Motion Photos, which will provide the user with more creative freedom.

Imagine shooting Hollywood-grade videos on your phone—vibrant colors, sharp details, lossless editing. That's the Galaxy S26 promise! Leaks from Sept 21, 2025, reveal Samsung's counter to... pic.twitter.com/Ln6MXFsFmw — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 22, 2025

Multi-Page Scanning is another feature optimized for the Camera app. Meanwhile, the Direct LUT Application will enable users to apply LUTs on LOG video files directly from the Gallery. This will eliminate the necessity for complicated third-party apps.

At the same time, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will presumably match these software features with upgraded hardware, such as a fresh 200MP primary sensor with an even larger aperture for greater low-light capabilities.

Back in February, Galaxy S26 was rumored to get a massive battery boost. According to the local news outlet, the battery will take advantage of the silicon-carbon technology.

Originally published on Tech Times