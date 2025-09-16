Khalil Mack Sustains Elbow Injury Following Charger's Win Over Raiders

Khalil Mack had an unforgettable night with the Los Angeles Chargers' victory over his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, in Monday Night Football. However, it came with an expensive price tag as he sustained a severe arm injury that would sideline him for weeks.

Mack fell in the first half at Allegiant Stadium as he was trying to tackle wide receiver Tre Tucker. As he was playing, Mack's teammate ran into him at the same time, and his arm twisted in the process. The hit seemed to dislocate his elbow on the spot.

Painful Exit to the Locker Room

According to TMZ Sports, Mack instinctively clutched his arm in obvious agony and ran off the field, and was then led to the locker room for X-rays. He did not return to the fray, but returned later on the sidelines in a sling, cheering on his teammates as they finished with a decisive 20-9 victory.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh reported to the media after the game that Mack's status remains unknown, pending further medical assessment. He hopes to see where it would take them.

Chargers' Strong Start at Risk

The Chargers themselves are sitting at 2-0 right now, one of the deadliest teams so far in the early part of the NFL season. But without Mack, who is a stalwart on their defense, their momentum could be very much changed. With a big game against the Denver Broncos coming up, that will be something to keep an eye on.

Mack's Injury Would Cost the Chargers A Lot

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Mack has been a force to be reckoned with, delivering veteran presence and tireless pressure off the outside. His loss would compel the Chargers to count more on their depth at linebacker and defensive line. For a team looking to make a deep postseason run, keeping Mack healthy is crucial.

The Chargers' medical staff should have given some sort of update by now, but fans are preparing for the worst-case scenario of lost time. If Mack is out, the defense will have to adapt in a hurry to keep their early-season superiority intact.

Mack is the latest Chargers player to suffer from an injury. Back in July, Najee Harris sustained an eye injury following an unfortunate fireworks incident.

Outside the Los Angeles team, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders.

