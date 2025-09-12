U.S.

Suspect In Kirk Killing Allegedly Etched 'Hey Fascist! Catch' On Bullet Casing

By
People pay their respects during a candlelight vigil for youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk at a makeshift memorial at Orem City Center Park in Orem, Utah

Authorities investigating the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk say the suspect had etched several provocative and politically charged messages on bullet casings, including one that read, "Hey fascist! Catch!"

Kirk, founder of the right-wing student organization Turning Point USA, was killed on stage during a speaking event at Utah Valley University earlier this month. The attack prompted a multi-state manhunt that ended with the arrest of 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, who now faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Disturbing Inscriptions on Casings

According to investigators, several unfired and spent bullet casings were recovered at and around the scene. Forensic teams reported that the suspect had engraved them with a mixture of anti-fascist slogans, internet memes, and mocking taunts.

Related

One unused casing bore the words "Hey fascist! Catch!" while another featured the line "O Bella ciao, Bella ciao, Bella ciao, ciao ciao," a lyric from an Italian World War II-era partisan song widely associated with anti-fascist resistance. Another casing read "If you read this you are gay lmao."

The casing believed to have fired the shot that killed Kirk reportedly carried a bizarre internet meme phrase: "Notices bulges OWO what's this?"

These details were first reported by People, citing law enforcement records and sources familiar with the investigation.

How Police Tracked Down the Suspect

Robinson was taken into custody about 33 hours after the shooting, according to Business Insider. Investigators said they were tipped off when a family member, disturbed by comments Robinson had made that seemed to reference the attack, confided in a church minister, who in turn notified police.

Authorities also recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon — a scoped Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle — hidden in a wooded area near the campus, wrapped in a towel to conceal it.

Motive Still Under Investigation

While officials have not yet established a clear motive, the inscriptions on the bullets and statements attributed to Robinson suggest the attack may have been politically motivated. People reported that Robinson had privately expressed contempt for Kirk's views in the days before the shooting.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox condemned the killing as an "act of political violence" and said the disturbing inscriptions underscored the "toxic extremism that threatens democratic debate."

What's Next

Robinson remains in custody without bail and is expected to make his first court appearance later this month. Prosecutors have said they are considering additional charges related to terrorism or hate-motivated violence, depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Originally published on IBTimes

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
Apple iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro's 5 New Features That Trumps the iPhone 16 Pro Series

Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro
GOP Representative Calls for Maduro Regime to Be "Crushed and Eliminated" by the US
Diosdado Cabello
Top Maduro Official Warns Venezuela Is Ready for a 'Prolonged War' Amid Rising U.S. Military Presence
UK Competition Watchdog Launches Review of Microsoft's OpenAI Investment
Microsoft May Use Anthropic's AI for Office 365, Lessen Reliance on OpenAI, Says New Reports
NBA Salary Cap to Hit $154.6 Million in 2025-2026 as
NBA Rumors: End-of-Period Heaves No Longer Count as Individual Player FGAs
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice