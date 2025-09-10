Amazon Ramps Up AR Glasses Development: One for Customers, One for Delivery Drivers, Says Report

Amazon is making a bold entry into immersive technology by developing new augmented reality glasses for various users.

There are two reportedly lined up under this endeavor, with one set of AR glasses meant for customers to purchase as part of its consumer electronics lineup, and the other, for the use of its delivery drivers.

Amazon Ramps Up AR Glasses Development

A new report by The Information reveals Amazon's latest AR glasses development plans. Amazon has multiple AR projects in progress as it aims to release consumer AR glasses by late 2026 or early 2027. These glasses will offer a unique approach to wearables.

The latest rumor claims that Amazon is working on a wearable internally referred to as the "Jayhawk," which are AR glasses with a full-color display on one eye and includes a camera, a microphone, and speakers.

It was revealed that Amazon has tapped into a Chinese company called Meta-Bounds for the development of these new AR glasses meant for the consumer electronics market.

Amazon AR Glasses for Customers, Drivers

With Jayhawk meant for customers, Amazon is also reportedly working on a separate project called "Amelia," which is a different set of AR glasses that is meant for use by its delivery drivers.

Engadget revealed that Amelia is meant to improve the logistics aspect of the company, with delivery drivers getting a productivity wearable that would help speed up their processes and could be adopted by Q2 2026.

The True AR Glasses Race in Tech

Augmented reality is a technology that companies are looking to offer to the public, and while this has been available for years now, many want to integrate it as part of the daily activities of users.

Meta is one of the companies that is now racing to debut this new kind of wearable, with Aria Gen 2 now under limited testing amongst developers.

Another one of Meta's developments is the Project Orion, which leans more into mixed reality, with this device also on its way and rumored for later this year.

While Meta seems to be dominating in terms of AR glasses developments, there are also others who are trying to catch up. Rumors claim that Apple is also working on AR glasses internally, following the success of its spatial computer headset, the Vision Pro. However, the glasses may only arrive after two years.

Google, Samsung, and Qualcomm have all come together to work on one XR or AR headset, one that would also compete with Meta and Apple in the industry.

Originally published on Tech Times