New Apple Watch Models Leaked to Launch in 'Awe Dropping' Event

The alleged Apple Watch models are revealed in last minute by an anonymous X user.

Ahead of iPhone 17's "Awe Dropping" event, a leaker from X, who chose to stay anonymous, has shared new details about upcoming Apple Watch models. Aside from the three Apple smartwatches, the Cupertino giant is said to be releasing the latest iPad Pro configurations.

What New Apple Watch Models to Expect

According to MacRumors, the private X tipster said that Apple will introduce three new Apple Watch models at its "Awe Dropping" event on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

According to the leak, the new lineup will include the Apple Watch Series 11. The new version should have a chip based on the same architecture as the chips used in the S9 and S10 versions in earlier models. The Series 11 should bring performance enhancements to the table while keeping the same design aspects that have contributed to the Apple Watch's popularity.

Another notable wearable to expect is the Apple Watch Ultra 3. This Apple Watch Ultra model is said to share the same chip design as the Series 11. This model is said to be more advanced to cater to sporty individuals and adventurers.

The last Apple Watch model that will allegedly appear in the "Awe Dropping" event is the Apple Watch SE 3. The affordable SE line will also be updated with the same chip design as the Series 11 and Ultra 3. This unit is designed to offer basic smartwatch functions at a lower cost.

Meet the iPad Pro M5

In addition to the Apple Watch refresh, the leak refers to iPad Pro models featuring the latest M5 chip, which is to be announced later, possibly next month. The M5 chip promises to deliver enormous advances in processing power and graphics, pushing the iPad Pro to a whole new level of performance.

The Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 will probably be announced on the date of the Sept. 9 event, whereas the iPad Pro models featuring the M5 chip will probably be a part of an October release.

If you want to watch the iPhone 17 "Awe Dropping" event, visit the official website of Apple by clicking here. For YouTube viewers, you can enjoy the whole showcase by going through this link.

In other news, another tipster revealed that Apple is also preparing to launch the new iPhone 17 crossbody strap.

Originally published on Tech Times

