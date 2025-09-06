Ryan Reynolds is known for his sharp humour, but his latest quip has landed him in hot water. The Deadpool star was caught on camera at the Toronto International Film Festival making a remark to a young reporter that viewers branded 'rude' and 'condescending'. What could have been a throwaway moment quickly snowballed into an online storm, with wife Blake Lively unexpectedly pulled into the backlash.

The TIFF Red Carpet Moment

At the premiere of John Candy: I Like Me, Ryan Reynolds, 48, was approached on the red carpet by a child reporter from CTV named Liam.

After the young boy politely introduced himself with a 'Hi Ryan, nice to meet you', the actor bent down and replied with a grin: 'Nice to meet you too, can we get to the question?' He then glanced knowingly at someone nearby.

Liam pressed on, asking a playful question about why there was 'so much Chipotle mayo' on Reynolds' Tim Hortons breakfast. The actor shot back: 'I'll send a strongly worded letter to the chef. Consider it done, young man.'

Though Liam handled the exchange professionally, many viewers online were unimpressed.

Fans Slam Reynolds' Sense of Humour

Clips of the red-carpet interaction quickly went viral on social media, igniting debate about whether Reynolds had overstepped.

One critic on X wrote: 'Talk about making a nervous kid feel more timid. Jerk!' Another added: 'It's one thing to joke with an adult but a kid won't get what he believes are jokes.'

Some fans went further, calling Reynolds 'mannerless' and accusing both him and his wife, Blake Lively, of looking down on others.

Yet not everyone agreed: a smaller group defended the star, insisting his brand of humour was consistent and that Liam seemed unfazed.

Blake Lively Drawn Into the Backlash

What might have been dismissed as an awkward joke became bigger news in the context of Blake Lively's ongoing legal troubles.

The 37-year-old actress is currently entangled in a high-profile legal feud with director Justin Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexual harassment. Court filings allege Baldoni's team ran a smear campaign against her, claims he denies.

With Lively already dominating headlines, social media users connected her ongoing legal battle to Reynolds' TIFF moment, branding the couple 'condescending and mean to people they deem beneath them'.

For critics, the two stories merged into a narrative about the couple's shared public image.

A Couple Under the Spotlight

Together, Reynolds and Lively have long been considered Hollywood's golden pair, admired for their sharp banter and glamorous red-carpet appearances. But the TIFF backlash shows how quickly that charm can turn.

As Reynolds is accused of being dismissive to a child reporter and Lively continues to face scrutiny in court, the couple find themselves under unprecedented public pressure.

For some, Reynolds was merely delivering his usual comedic shtick. For others, it was a misjudged moment that revealed a harsher side. And with Lively's name now attached, the incident has shifted from a one-off gaffe to a wider conversation about power, humour, and Hollywood polish.

Originally published on IBTimes UK