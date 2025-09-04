Tech

Tesla Launches Robotaxi iOS App: Join the Waitlist for Autonomous Rides

Download the Tesla Robotaxi iOS App to join the waitlist.

Tesla has officially released its Robotaxi app on the Apple App Store, so iOS users can get on the waiting list right away.

The automaker announced on X that the app is now "available to all" and promised that an Android variant will come later. That's a new milestone aligned to Tesla's goal of an autonomous ride-hailing network.

How the Robotaxi App Works

When a user opens the app, they are first prompted with Tesla's robotaxi terms of service, which state that rides will be "conducted autonomously" if there is no safety driver. Users then need to create a Tesla account to access the waitlist. According to Business Insider, it took one of its authors three hours to go from the waitlist to active use.

The app features a clean, minimalist design, showing two maps highlighting service availability in Austin and San Francisco.

A carousel provides further details about the robotaxi's capabilities. Additionally, a button at the bottom links to Tesla Robotaxi's latest updates on X, keeping users informed about service expansions and news.

Tesla's Robotaxi Achievements

Tesla CEO Elon Musk initially introduced the robotaxi idea in a launch event last October. The service was first deployed in Austin last June, then in San Francisco last July. Musk has talked about ambitious plans for Tesla to have unsupervised full self-driving cars operational in most nations by next year's end, but mentioned regulatory challenges could affect this timeline.

Autonomous Ride Experience and Safety

The Tesla Robotaxi is projected to run without a human driver in certain cases based on Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. Regulatory authorizations will differ geographically, but the app enables customers to preview zones of service and understand the autonomous ride experience before a reservation.

Increasing Access and Future Plans

The iOS app launch is only the start. Tesla will extend Robotaxi access to more areas and ultimately offer an Android version. The app gives customers a one-stop shop to monitor availability, get on the waitlist, and receive updates on new advancements in autonomous ride-hailing technology.

Originally published on Tech Times

