Business

Google Wins Chrome, Android Rights but Ordered to Share Data with Competitors

By
Google Wins Chrome, Android Rights but Ordered to Share Data
Illustration picture shows the Google logo, during a visit to the Google company in Ghlin on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Google data centre in Belgium, Friday 21 October 2022.

In a significant antitrust decision, a US federal judge ruled that Google can keep both its Chrome browser and Android operating system, rejecting calls for the company to sell them off.

The court did require Google to provide rival companies with key search data, a move aimed at fostering fairer competition in the online search industry.

The decision came from US District Judge Amit Mehta, wrapping up a five-year legal battle over Google's dominance in online search.

While the judge ruled in 2023 that Google held an illegal monopoly, his latest order avoids breaking up the company's core products.

Rather than breaking up its services, the ruling compels Google to give competitors access to portions of its search data that fuel its advertising operations.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, saw its stock rise over 7% after the announcement, Reuters said.

Investors welcomed the decision, reassured that Google will retain control of Chrome and Android, two of its most valuable assets.

But this win comes with new responsibilities. Google can no longer make exclusive deals that block other search engines or apps from being installed on devices.

Google Raises Privacy Concerns Over Data Sharing Ruling

These contracts had helped Google stay the default choice on most smartphones and web browsers.

According to CNN, Judge Mehta explained his approach by saying, "The court is asked to gaze into a crystal ball and look to the future. Not exactly a judge's forte."

He pointed out that artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT are already offering new ways for people to search for information.

Google, in a blog post, said it's reviewing the decision and raised concerns about privacy. "We have concerns about how these requirements will impact our users and their privacy," the company said.

The US Department of Justice welcomed the ruling. Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater said the decision "recognizes the need for remedies that will pry open the market for general search services."

Although the judge allowed Google to keep paying Apple to be the default search engine on iPhones, he banned exclusive contracts that limit competition. Analysts say this opens the door for new search engines and AI tools to gain ground.

Stanford lecturer Robert Siegel called the ruling "a win" for Google but warned that the company will now need to compete more directly for users' attention.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Google, Chrome
© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
GOP Rep Caught: Trump in Epstein Files?

JD Vance on Trump 'Death' News: 'No One Has More to Gain From President's Untimely Demise Than I Do!'

North Korean leader Kim's attendance at the parade in Beijing will be the first time he has been seen with China's Xi and Russia's Putin at the same event
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Beijing to Join Xi and Putin at Massive Military Parade
Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a memorial wall in Pyongyang in August for Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces who took part in military operations for Russia
About 2,000 North Korean Troops Killed In Russia Deployment: Seoul Spy Agency
The expanded military and trade ties between Russia and China have troubled the West
China-Russia Partnership Hits New Heights as Kim Jong Un Joins Leaders in Beijing
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice