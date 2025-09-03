Amazon's New Lens Live Lets You Scan Anything Around You and Shop It Instantly With AI

Amazon is taking online shopping convenience to the next level with its latest AI-powered tool, Lens Live. This feature allows users to simply point their phone's camera at any object and instantly find it listed on Amazon, complete with product details and quick purchase options.

Amazon aims to make impulse shopping faster and more interactive through generative AI and visual search.

What Is Amazon Lens Live?

Lens Live is an evolution of the current Amazon Lens that incorporates an advanced generative AI. Unlike its predecessor, this new feature is able to better identify objects and match them to Amazon's massive marketplace in real-time. When the app identifies an item, it shows a swipeable carousel of related or exact items. This allows consumers to compare prices and specifications without ever leaving the camera view.

Amazon describes how, when customers launch Lens Live via the Amazon app, the camera immediately starts to scan things around them. Items that match appear at the bottom of the screen, offering a speedy way to shop without the need to type a single word.

How Lens Live Made Amazon Shopping Easier

With improved object recognition, Lens Live detects objects' outlines in the camera's viewfinder automatically. If a match is discovered, product cards fill up in the app's bottom portion. These cards show crucial details like price, seller, and shipping information.

If there's more than one match, customers can swipe from the carousel to select their desired result. A "+" button also enables consumers to add the products directly into their cart, streamlining the purchasing process.

With the inclusion of Amazon's Rufus AI shopping assistant, customers can inquire about an item's essential information, like specs, comparisons, or even alternatives, before they buy. Amazon powers this conversational commerce with its own in-house language model, providing an intelligent and tailored shopping experience.

When is Lens Live Coming

Lens Live is now launching to millions of Amazon shoppers in the United States, starting with the iOS app. Android customers and international regions will follow in a few months. To give it a spin, customers simply need to open the Amazon app, click on the camera icon in the search bar, and get scanning.

Digital Trends reports that Lens Live made Amazon more competitive against other tools, including Google's Gemini Live and Apple's Visual Intelligence. In just a single scan, the AI will help you search for what items you want to purchase.

The company's intention is obvious: to eliminate friction in the purchase process and make online buying as easy as noticing something in the physical world.

Originally published on Tech Times