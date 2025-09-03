U.S.

Trump Dismisses Viral Video of Bags Thrown Out of White House as AI

Trump calls the viral video "AI-generated."

A strange video of items being thrown out of a White House window over Labor Day weekend fueled speculation, conspiracy theories, and even a presidential denial.

Although several online commentators were skeptical about its validity, President Donald Trump simply brushed it aside as "AI-generated," although White House employees subsequently explained that it was just routine maintenance.

What's the Viral Video That Trump Denied?

The video, initially posted on Instagram by WashingtonianProbs, seemed to depict big bags or objects being thrown from a top-floor White House window. The post humorously implied "deep Sunday cleaning," but the clip went viral across social media in no time.

With Trump's recent rumors of poor health, fueled by photos of his discoloration of the right hand and withdrawal from public appearances, many were speculating what exactly the footage showed.

Trump Refers to It as 'AI-Generated'

At a press conference announcing that U.S. Space Command headquarters would be moved, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Trump over the viral video. He asked Trump if he had seen a video showing somebody tossing bags out of a White House Window.

Trump waved it off:

"And one of the problems we have with AI, it's both good and bad. If something happens really bad, just blame AI," Trump said, seeming to suggest that if something appears to be a negative in the media, the president will just claim it's AI. But also, they create things, you know, it works both ways. If something happens, it's really bad, maybe I'll have to just blame AI. But there's truth to it because I see so many phony things. That's an odd thing to admit, of course. But Trump is an odd president."

The president doubled down, stating AI can be held responsible for impending scandals. He then referenced a different AI-generated viral video describing his life from infancy to manhood, deeming it "scary."

White House Says It Was Just Maintenance

While Trump embraced the AI storyline, the White House provided a more straightforward explanation. In a statement to Time, an official confirmed that the video depicted a contractor performing routine maintenance when the president was out.

First, Time quoted the spokesperson verbatim, but following Trump's comments, the publication reworked its article to lead with the president's AI statements first. Either way, the explanation appeared to validate that the video was real rather than digitally created.

Online opinions are divided. Some accepted the explanation of maintenance, while others gravitated towards conspiracy theories, especially with Trump's health already in question.

