World

Indonesia Protests Escalate: 20 Missing, 6 Dead as Anger Mounts Over Police Brutality

By Marchio GORBIANO
Police form a barricade to block protesters in Gorontalo, eastern Indonesia
Police form a barricade to block protesters in Gorontalo, eastern Indonesia AFP

At least 20 people are missing after violent protests, sparked by lavish perks for Indonesian lawmakers that have widened to include anger against police, a rights group said on Tuesday.

At least six people have been killed since protests rocked Southeast Asia's biggest economy last week, intensified by footage spreading of the killing of a young delivery driver by a paramilitary police unit.

The unrest emerged in cities across Indonesia, forcing President Prabowo Subianto into a U-turn on lawmaker perks after the worst protests since the ex-general took power last year.

The Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS) said 23 reports of missing persons had been received by Monday.

"After the search and verification process, 20 missing persons remain unfound," it said in a statement.

The group said the 20 were reported missing in the cities of Bandung and Depok on Java island, and in the administrative districts of Central Jakarta, East Jakarta and North Jakarta that make up the wider capital city.

One report involved an "unknown location", KontraS said.

The National Police did not respond immediately to an AFP request for comment.

Police have said 1,240 people had been arrested in Jakarta since August 25, according to the Antara state news agency.

Jakarta police spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi said on Tuesday that officers arrested activist Delpedro Marhaen, the director of the Lokataru Foundation. The NGO confirmed the arrest.

He was held "on suspicion of making provocative incitement to commit anarchic actions", Ade said in comments aired by broadcaster Kompas TV.

Ade also said police in Jakarta had identified another 38 people as suspects for allegedly committing "anarchic activities", including throwing Molotov cocktails towards officers and torching a bus stop.

In Central Java, police had detained more than 1,700 people between Friday and Monday, most of them aged under 18. Of those, 46 were identified as suspects, Central Java police official Dwi Subagio told a news conference.

More protests had been expected outside parliament in Jakarta on Tuesday but crowds, which have dwindled since the military was deployed to the capital, did not emerge.

The United Nations human rights office called on Monday for an investigation into the alleged use of unnecessary or disproportionate force in responding to the rallies.

The military was deployed across Jakarta on Monday as hundreds gathered again outside parliament and clashes were reported in several other cities.

Prabowo criticised protesters as he visited injured police at a hospital and said rallies should end by sundown.

In Bandung, protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at a provincial council building before police fired tear gas overnight at "suspected... anarchists" who blocked a road.

Officers clashed with protesters whom they accused of trying to draw them into a campus at the Bandung Islamic University, West Java police spokesman Hendra Rochman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Some social media users accused police of firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the campus and storming it.

"Officers maintained a distance of approximately 200 metres from the campus and no shots were directed at the campus," Hendra said.

The university denied its students had instigated unrest.

Thousands more rallied in Palembang on Sumatra island and hundreds gathered in Banjarmasin on Borneo island, Yogyakarta on Java, and Makassar on Sulawesi.

In Gorontalo city on Sulawesi island, protesters clashed with police who responded with tear gas and water cannon.

Gorontalo police spokesman Desmont Harjendro told reporters on Tuesday police arrested 11 people for questioning over the protests.

Social media platform TikTok said on Tuesday it had lifted a suspension of its live feature it had imposed three days earlier in anticipation of further unrest.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and prioritising efforts to provide a safe and civil platform for users to express themselves," a spokesperson told AFP.

Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly said security forces had "acted irresponsibly by treating the protests as acts of treason or terrorism" and called for an investigation.

Demonstrators set banners alight as they shout slogans during at a protest in Bandung on Java island
Demonstrators set banners alight as they shout slogans during at a protest in Bandung on Java island AFP
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest demanding police reform and the dissolution of the parliament in Bandung
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest demanding police reform and the dissolution of the parliament in Bandung AFP
Most Read
GOP Rep Caught: Trump in Epstein Files?

JD Vance on Trump 'Death' News: 'No One Has More to Gain From President's Untimely Demise Than I Do!'

North Korean leader Kim's attendance at the parade in Beijing will be the first time he has been seen with China's Xi and Russia's Putin at the same event
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Beijing to Join Xi and Putin at Massive Military Parade
Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a memorial wall in Pyongyang in August for Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces who took part in military operations for Russia
About 2,000 North Korean Troops Killed In Russia Deployment: Seoul Spy Agency
The expanded military and trade ties between Russia and China have troubled the West
China-Russia Partnership Hits New Heights as Kim Jong Un Joins Leaders in Beijing
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice