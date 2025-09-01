U.S.

Former Danish Minister Faces Verdict in Child Abuse Material Trial

By AFP news
The court hears final arguments Monday and will render its verdict later in the day
The court hears final arguments Monday and will render its verdict later in the day AFP

A Danish court is due to announce its verdict Monday against a former government minister accused of possession of thousands of images of child sexual abuse.

Henrik Sass Larsen, once a senior Social Democrat who served as industry minister in 2013-2015, has admitted he had more than 6,000 photographs and 2,000 videos on his computer depicting sexual abuse of children.

But he has denied the charges against him, saying the reason he had the material was to try to find out who had abused him when he was a child.

"He was looking for material of himself as a child," his lawyer Berit Ernst told AFP.

During his trial, the 59-year-old told the court he had received a link in 2018 to a 50-year-old video showing him being sexually abused when he was three years old.

He testified that he received another video clip in 2020, in which a three-year-old girl was raped in his presence when he was around the same age.

The two videos disappeared after he viewed them, he said.

But he was determined to find them to identify the perpetrators, a search which led him to some of the darkest sites on the internet, he claimed.

He told the court he regretted not having contacted police when he received the videos.

Speaking to AFP, his lawyer said "the big question is whether he is punishable for being in possession of this kind of material even if it was to look for information about himself".

Sass Larsen is also accused of being in possession of a child sex doll, photos of which were shown in court.

He testified that he did not buy it but he received it as a free gift with an online purchase from China.

The court was to hear final arguments on Monday and render its verdict later in the day.

Sass Larsen risks up to a year in prison if convicted.

The scandal came to light last March and led to his expulsion from the Social Democratic party.

At the time, Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed her shock over the case.

Sass Larsen's lawyer said her client "was eager for this all to be over with".

Most Read
Displaced Gazans head south along a coastal road as the Israeli military gears up for a major new operation in the territory's north

Israel Prepares Major Gaza City Offensive as Red Cross Warns of "Impossible" Evacuation

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Mexican President Sheinbaum' Reportedly 'Exasperated' Over Unrelenting Demands From Trump Admin
Eric Trump, son of the US president, urged a Hong Kong crowd to buy bitcoin during a trip to Asia where his crypto company is reportedly seeking acquisitions
Eric Trump Urges Hong Kong Crowd to Buy Bitcoin, Predicts $1 Million Price
iPhone 17 Air Rumored to be Lighter Than Samsung Galaxy
iPhone 17 Air Rumor: US-Only eSIM Feature Is Reportedly Coming to More Regions
El Cuini
U.S. Prosecutors Present More Than 76,000 Documents in First Hearing for Former CJNG Financial Operator
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice